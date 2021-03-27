Actor Varun Dhawan is currently busy filming Amar Kaushik Bhediya. The film stars Kriti Sanon in the lead role and is currently filmed in Arunachal Pradesh. After the filming of the film, Varun will start the preparation of Sriram Raghavan Ekkis, produced by Maddock Films.

EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan and Sriram Raghavan's Ekkis take to the floor at the end of Q3 2021

Talk to Bollywood Hungama, producer Dinesh Vijan said the film requires Varun Dhawan to undergo rigorous training and the film is expected to begin at the end of the third quarter of 2021. “Ekkis is the most ambitious project attempted by Maddock to date, “says Vijan.” It requires rigorous preparation that has already started. Varun himself will start the preparation for two and a half months after he is done with Bhediya and other commitments. Sriram Raghavan is the captain of this great ship, he wants to accomplish a lot here. Ekkis should go on the floors until the end of the third trimester, and that’s all I can divulge at this time. “

After Badlapur, Varun Dhawan, Dinesh Vijan and Sriram Raghavan come together to tell the spectacular true story of Second Lieutenant Arun Kheterpal. The 21-year-old who has shown extreme bravery in the face of fierce and relentless attacks by the Pakistani military, Khetarpal has been honored with India’s most prestigious and highest military medal for courage and bravery – the Param Vir Chakra, posthumously.

Ekkis will be produced by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner.

