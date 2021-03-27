Deku and Itachi’s shock exits have a lot in common

WARNING: The following contains spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter # 306, TheFinal Act Begins by Kohei Horikoshi, Caleb Cook and John Hunt, available now in English from Viz Media.

My Hero AcademiaChapter 306, The Final Act Begins, ends with Deku leaving UA without explanation. Only All Might will truly understand the reasons for his choice, as many of Deku’s allies are left in the shadows and ultimately question his sudden demise. Dekus’ motives for leaving UA reflect why Itachi Uchiha left Hidden Leaf Village in Narutoand the motive behind his actions.

There are separate comparisons that can be made for the two characters, but Deku has yet to reach his end goal. As the story stands My hero university, Here are some key comparisons that can be made between Deku and Itachi, and potentially suggest how the story will end.

Deku and Itachi abandoned their homes to protect loved ones

True heroes always make the ultimate sacrifice, and that’s the underlying reason for Itachis – and now Deku’s actions, too. Deku is the primary target of All For Ones, and those around him will always be in constant danger. Deku has had enough encounters with All For One and the League of Villains to know how tenacious they are in acquiring One For All and how far they are willing to go.

Deku leaving UA is a big decision to make sure those close to his heart are at least safe. Especially since UA High is now a safe haven for civilians, Dekus’ presence only puts them at greater risk. The same could be said of Itachi, since he forced a target on himself, which would have put his brother Sasuke in danger. Itachi leaving the village also provided some form of protection from the outside, as he became a member of the Akatsuki and no other village was ready to play with his marked territory.

Deku and Itachi both have blood on their hands

Although Deku didn’t kill anyone personally, unlike Itachi, his One For All was the cause of many deaths. Deku was aware that the power of One For All posed a threat if the secret was revealed, and now he knows why All Might had to keep his truths hidden for so long. In the end, keeping One For All a secret didn’t stop the disaster, and because of Dekus’ willingness to save others, he ended up being the reason so many people died. The heroes knew the risk and the reward of hunting All For One, but now reality has struck and the heroes are receiving the blame instead of the glory of their community.

Itachi also had blood on his hands as it was necessary to prevent an internal war in the Hidden Leaf Village. Much like Deku, Itachi had a good heart and was trying to find a way to stop Uchiha’s coup, but unfortunately his hand was forced, leading to the massacre of almost his entire clan. The two never sought violence and bloodshed, but that’s the price a hero has to pay to keep the peace.

Deku and Itachi sacrifice their reputation for the greater good

Deku will now carry the title of Deserter and might even be seen as a threat by other heroes. Since Deku left without a real explanation, other than revealing how he inherited One For All, some will likely speculate as to why the young hero ran away at such a crucial time. Dekus’ lifelong goal has always been to become a hero, and now that dream is in jeopardy. Dekus’ depressed expression at the end of chapter # 306 captures what he is really feeling right now and emphasizes that he is aware of what he has sacrificed.

Itachi took all the blame for the Uchiha massacre to prevent Konoha’s high ranking officers from receiving negative reactions. He also joined the Akatsuki to spy on them, regardless of whether he qualified as a rogue ninja. He gave up his whole life for the preservation of the village in order to guarantee his younger brother a safe home in which to grow up. Itachi even allowed himself to be seen as a villain in the eyes of his only brother to bring about Sasukes’ overall growth, mentally and physically.

Only the superiors know why they really left

Currently, only All Might and a few selected heroes know the truth about One For All, and they will likely be the ones supporting Deku from the shadows. With the current unrest among the people, the last thing heroes want is widespread panic. All Might is probably the only one who truly understands Dekus’ feelings and will make sure to maintain his positive image around UA High. With the secrecy of One For All resurfacing, things could change for All Might, though Deku – although he may be exiled – likely won’t allow his favorite mentor and hero to shoulder the unwarranted blame.

When Itachi stopped Uchiha’s coup, only the Third Hokage and a few senior officers knew the truth. The Third Hokage always regretted the decision to blame Itachi but knew it was necessary for the good of the village. As Itachi was the one who had the idea, it only made sense for him to make the final decision on his own fate.

Deku and Itachi both have untapped capabilities

The path of solo Heroism shouldn’t phasing Deku as he still has hidden abilities that he must unlock and master in order to defeat All For One. After speaking with his predecessors, it was revealed that Deku still had two more powers within him that could turn the tide of battle.

While everyone knows the truth about One For All, that doesn’t mean they know how power works. All of Deku’s future decisions about how he uses One For All will be influenced by himself. He will redefine what it means to be a symbol of peace and find his own way, in his own way. Unlocked abilities could also pose a threat if the bad guys find a way to steal One For All from Deku.

Itachi was able to awaken the Mangekyo Sharingan after suffering the deaths of those he really cared about. His unlocked abilities allowed him to chart the course he wanted and allowed him to keep a close watch on the village he cared about. Itachis ‘abilities were the ultimate test for Sasuke to surpass his own limits and awaken his Mangekyo Sharingan, but only after Itachis’ unfortunate death.

