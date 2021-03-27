Bollywood actor Aamir Khan used to spit on heroines for good luck





Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is the most famous actor and one of the most successful actors of his generation. At the time, the actor delivered some of the most successful films and became an audience favorite. But he was also known as the most notorious person due to being a prankster. He was revealed to be spitting on his female co-stars. According to a report, in one of the famous incidents, Aamir Khan spat into the hands of Madhuri Dixit under the pretext of reading for a fortune through palm reading. The incident happened on the sets of the 1990 film Dil and it was a prank that infuriated Madhuri Dixit, who allegedly chased Aamir with a hockey stick. Even in another incident, Aamir Khan at the 2016 Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival on a reunion board for the 1992 film, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander also performed this prank. Director Farah Khan has revealed that the actor used to do this with everyone and even until now he still does. Aamir used to do this to everyone and he always does, he’s like Let me read your hand. And then he spat on it, Farah Khan said. Photo courtesy – Google In response to this prank, Aamir Khan who was also on the same panel replied Maine jis heroine ke haath by thukha hai wo number one ban gayi (whatever heroine I spat in the palm of, has become a heroine number one). Bollywood actress Pooja Bedi, who was also in attendance, said that – I’m going to tell my daughter Aalia you have to go meet Uncle Aamir he needs to spit on your hand. Photo courtesy – Google But not all the actresses took this farce lightly because on the sets of the 1997 film Ishq, Aamir Khan asked for Juhi Chawlas’ hand in front of many crew members. When Juhi did so, Aamir Khan spat into his hand and fled, in plain sight of the crew. This infuriated Juhi Chawla as she did not attend the filming the next day. Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla stopped talking for years about the sputum incident, but eventually reconciled several years later. Image source – Google -Publicity-

