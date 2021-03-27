Who plays Battlestar? Actor Lemar Hoskins explained





The Falcon and the Winter Soldier introduced Lemar Hoskins aka Battlestar, played by Cl Bennet, but where have you seen him before?

The second episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier introduced Lemar Hoskins aka Battlestar, the right-hand man of John Walkers, but who is playing this new character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Now that the Infinity Saga has come to an end, the MCU continues to adjust to a post-blip, Iron Man-free world, and the highly anticipated Phase 4 will cover not only movies, but TV / streaming as well. Marvel has a long list of upcoming TV projects that will have ties to this new wave movies, starting with WandaVision and now move on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Adjust a few months after the events of Avengers: Endgame, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier follows Sam Wilson / Falcon (Anthony Mackie) who is still struggling to decide whether or not to take on the role of Captain America, and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), who continues to struggle with his past as a Winter Soldier. The first episode ended in a big reveal, as Sam gave Captain America the shield but didn’t count on the government naming someone else as the new Captain America: John Walker, played by Wyatt Russell. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Captain America Explained Why He Picked Falcon BEFORE Time Traveled John Walker is a high ranking member of the military and was chosen as the new Captain America because of his skills and merits. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 2 saw Walker in action for the first time and featured his right hand, Lemar Hoskins (code name: Battlestar), his friend and fellow soldier. This is Hoskins’ first appearance in the MCU, and he’s played by Canadian actor Cl Bennet, who is also new to the Marvel Universe, but he’s no newcomer to the industry. entertainment. Bennets’ big screen debut came in 1998 with the movie Slasher Urban legend (albeit in a minor role), and in the same year he appeared in two TV movies: Mr. Music and Naked City: A Deadly Christmas. Cl Bennet has since appeared in various films of different genres, such as action comedy Bait and dramatic comedy Barneys version, his most recent works being Jigsaw (where he played Detective Keith Hunt) and Lucky day, where he played Leroy. In television, Bennets has a longer list of projects, and he has appeared in television shows and TV movies, as minor and main characters. Among his most notable television projects are The woman Nikita, the animated series Total drama (where he voices a variety of characters), Breaking point, Sensitive skin, Hero Reborn, Country, The man of the high castleand the TV movie Aaliyah: the princess of R&B, where he played the infamous singer R. Kelly. Given the partnership between his character and Wyatt Russells in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, as well as his role in the comics, Marvel fans will be able to see more of Cl Bennet and Battlestar in the rest of the series, and depending on where the story takes him, he might have a bigger ( or at least recurring) role in the MCU as this universe keeps expanding. Next: Falcon & The Winter Soldier Copy Infinity War’s Best Thanos Stuff End of season 5 of Legends of Tomorrow and [SPOILER]Disappearance explained

About the Author Adrienne tyler

(2127 published articles)

Adrienne Tyler is a feature film writer for Screen Rant. She graduated in Audiovisual Communication who wanted to become a filmmaker, but life had other plans (and it turned out great). Prior to Screen Rant, she wrote for Pop Wrapped, 4 Your Excitement (4YE) and D20Crit, where she was also a regular guest on the Netfreaks podcast. She was also a contributor for BamSmackPow and FanSided’s 1428 Elm. Adrienne is very fond of movies and she loves everything from superhero movies and heartbreaking dramas to low budget horror movies. Whenever she manages to engage in a TV show without getting bored, an angel takes her wings. When she’s not writing, you may find her trying to learn a new language, watching hockey (come on Avs! … but also Caps and Leafs), or wondering what would be. Life looked like if Pushing Daisies, Firefly, and Limitless hadn’t been canceled. Breakfast is life and coffee is what makes the world go round. Guillermo del Toro said hello to him once. It was great. “Friendliness is a language the deaf can hear and the blind can see.” More from Adrienne Tyler







