Indian actors get a bigger game in Hollywood

NEW DELHI Indian actors and stories slowly but steadily bring a touch of diversity to Hollywood, an industry often deemed too white, through multiple projects.

It won’t be wrong to say that this change is picking up the pace slightly based on the wave of announcements made in recent months.

Anglo-Indian actor Dev Patel, who became a star with Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire, chained two Indian actors for his directorial debut in Monkey Man. The two artists Sobhita Dhulipala of fame Made In Heaven and Sikander Kher of the 2019 film The Zoya Factor are making their international foray with the project in India.

It’s a wonderful feeling to belong to a variety of worlds as if they are all your own, Dhulipala told Zenger News.

It is joyful to collaborate with people from diverse cultural backgrounds and take note of their unique aesthetics that emerge from their life experiences. There is an energy in a fusion of any kind that can set you free and make you grow, said the actor, who shot for the film in Indonesia.

Actor and comedian Vir Das, who made his American television debut with Whiskey Cavalier and already has three Netflix specials under his belt, landed his first Hollywood role in director Judd Apatows, director The Bubble.

Very excited to be a part of this mega comedy project, Das guaranteed that something special was in the works.

South Indian star Dhanush, whose first international project was The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir, is in Russo Brothers The Gray Man. The film also stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Wagner Moura.

Looking forward to being a part of this wonderful, action-packed experience, Dhanush tweeted .

Russo brothers Joe and Anthony were even behind Chris Hemsworths Extraction , which not only explored the story of a son kidnapped by an Indian drug lord, but also featured Indian actors Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda, and Pankaj Tripathi.

The Brothers are also the executive production of Citadel, which stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, India’s biggest crossover hit, opposite Richard Madden.

While the spy series is filmed in London, Chopra Jonas is also banking on the success of her film. The white tiger , a film in India that brought the Indian actor Adarsh ​​Gourav in the international spotlight.

The actress, since becoming the first South Asian to headline an American television drama Quantico in 2015, has made clear her intention to expand the Indian talent pool internationally and break down stereotypes in which actors from his part of the world were trapped on the big screen.

With The White Tiger, in which she starred and also produced by director, Chopra Jonas takes pride in how an all-Indian cast has pushed the narrative around diversity in mainstream Hollywood.

Gourav, who landed a Nomination to BAFTA in the Lead Actor category for his role as driver turned entrepreneur in the film, it’s all for the growing diversity on screen.

As the world gets smaller and smaller thanks to streaming platforms, the content becomes more and more diverse, Gourav told Zenger News. We see a lot more portrayal of Asians and African Americans in movies.

For a long time, Indian actors and characters have been caught in stereotypes, whether around accent, food, dress, mysticism or poverty.

Dhulipala considers casting beyond conventional stereotypes to be not only essential for social advancement, but also a way for cinema to remain relevant in this era. But she believes there is still a long way to go in terms of authentic performance.

Colorblind casting is now a reality, and it thrills me to be an actor in such an era, she said.

More and more Indian actors are finding their marks in Hollywood projects. Huma Qureshi, seen in Netflix director Deepa Mehta Leila, has a role in Zack Snyders’ zombie action drama Army of the Dead.

Ali Fazal, whom audiences worldwide have seen in Fast & Furious 7 and Victoria & Abdul, shares screen space with Gal Gadot and Tom Bateman in Kenneth Branaghs Death On The Nile. part of the upcoming Ms. Marvel superhero web series.

Over the past two decades, Amitabh Bachchan (The Great Gatsby), Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Pink Panther), Anil Kapoor (Slumdog Millionaire, Mission Impossible 4), the late Om Puri (The Hundred-Foot Journey, City of Joy) and Anupam Kher (Silver Linings Playbook, The Big Sick, 24, New Amsterdam) has made its presence felt on the international stage.

The late actor Irrfan Khan has made films like Life of Pi, Inferno, The Amazing Spider-Man, Jurassic World.

In prime time, actors such as Nimrat Kaur and Suraj Sharma made a mark with Homeland, while a slew of Indian-born actors caused a stir on the American entertainment scene.

According to Bombay-based talent agent Purvi Lavingia Vats, who was the lead in casting Indian actor Dimple Kapadia in Christopher Nolans Tenet, international filmmakers increasingly seeking Indian actors for roles are a matter of conscious diversity.

Everyone realizes that the roles and shows being aired have to be more like what the real world looks like, Vats told Zenger News.

The memories given to the vats are normally open ethnic, or specifically South Asian.

Streaming platforms have played an important role in raising awareness of talent around the world, according to Vats. A lot of the casting directors I talk to watch a lot of foreign shows and movies. They keep track of everyone.

Udayan Baijal, who has worked closely on international productions such as The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, The Reluctant Fundamentalist, Zero Dark Thirty and Tenet, believes that the growing interest of foreign filmmakers in casting Indian actors stems from multiple factors.

Perhaps before Covid-19, one could simply attribute this to the desire for higher ticket sales in Indian theaters, as well as the diaspora for international releases in India and abroad, Baijal told Zenger News.

One could now look at this with the lens of streaming platforms looking for more subscribers, although one might think that streaming growth strategies in India are going a lot at the local and regional level.

Indian producer and business analyst Girish Johar believes that having an actor from a certain part of the world also gives creators a marketing edge and audience attraction.

For their part, the players seek to broaden their horizons and seek opportunities. Some of India’s most talented stars have taken deliberate steps to find representation abroad through agents, managers and lawyers, Baijal said.

This is indeed true. In the recent past, Indian actors including Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Randeep Hooda are said to have signed with leading talent management agencies in the United States, Chopra Jonas and Fazal are already associated with major agencies.

Even as more and more Indian actors venture to Hollywood, the hope, according to Baijal, is that the terrible stereotypes of the 80s and 90s will be rare, as series and films evolve to be more representative of global realities by moving away from gender and ethnicity stereotypes.

