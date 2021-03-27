Film Review: ‘Nobody’ is a funny and murderous affair | Life and entertainment

First up, we have a close up of Bob Odenkirks Hutch Mansell’s battered face.

Hutch, handcuffed and sitting in a dark room, then pulls a cigarette from a packet and lights it with a Zippo.

Next to her jacket comes a can of tuna and a can opener, then an adorable little kitty who goes to work for her dinner.

We see then a man and a woman, obviously law enforcement guys set down across from Hutch and watched all this production.

Who are you (expletive)? asks the woman.

Me? he says. I am

NOBODY, announces the on-screen text of the new reasonably fun action movie with this title.

Nobody is written by Derek Kolstad, a co-creator of the John Wick franchise, who wrote the first two entries in the series, co-wrote the third and is credited by the production notes of those films as its architect narrative.

Unsurprisingly, no one feels quite Wick-ian; It’s a guilty pleasure, an empty calorie race, seemingly designed to hold us back until the arrival of the fourth installment in the beloved action franchise starring Keanu Reeves, which hits theaters next year.

Here, instead of Reeves’ eponymous super-skilled assassin, we get Hutch, who after this prologue streak we see a mundane and frustrating experience.

The days of the week rush and repeat for him with an unsatisfactory work and home life, the latter of which somehow causes him to miss the Tuesday morning trash pickup every week. It’s a fact that his distant wife, Becca (Connie Nielsen, “Wonder Woman”), announces to him quite unnecessarily every time. And while his teenage son, Blake (Gage Munroe), apparently couldn’t be less impressed with him, at least he’s still adored by Blakes younger sister, Abby (Paisley Cadorath).

Hutch works for his step-father, Eddie (Michael Ironside, “Top Gun”), and with his step-brother, Charlie (Billy MacLellan). He doesn’t have much use for either of them and would like to buy the manufacturing business, but Eddies is waiting for a bigger offer than what Hutch is willing to offer.

Things went from bad to worse at the Mansell House one night when two masked thieves broke into the house. Hutch has a chance to pull one out with a golf club after Blake attacks them, but he opts for the less confrontational option, letting the thieves escape with little monetary value.

However, Blakes’ disappointment in him and the ribs of a cop coming to the scene devours him, and he decides he needs to do something about it. Starting with a tattoo he spotted on one of the thieves, Hutch begins to follow a trail to find those who wronged him.

Even before that point, we get more clues about Hutch than it seems. Without saying much more, you better have a bag of serious stuff if he wants to survive a possible crossroads with a notorious Russian gangster and sociopath, Yulian Kuznetsov (Alexey Serebryakov).

Just know that before Nobody is finished Hutch will have shed a lot of blood and in various ways John Wick would be proud and roped up his retired FBI agent father David (Christopher Lloyd from “Back to the Future”), and his adopted brother, Harry (musician-actor RZA), in this very bloody affair.

Nobody is headed by Russian musician and filmmaker Ilya Naishuller, who garnered attention for the 2016 action Hardcore Henry, who borrowed heavily from first-person video games a gimmick that has garnered many critics over the course of of the movie.

Its uneven direction here is not that unusual. He shoots more of some action sequences than others, but with the help of cinematographer Pawel Pogorzelski (Midsommer) and other collaborators ultimately delivers.

As with the directing, Kolstad’s script leaves you wanting a little more, as if no one is missing a story or two that better tie the case together.

That said, given its generous portion of action, it’s hard to fault the film which is only about an hour and a half long. Anything else can look like an assault on the viewer.

Odenkirk is a good choice for this man with a secret past. Initially best known for his sketch-comedy work with series such as Mr. Show, the actor is now synonymous with the role of Saul Goodman, the ethically defiant lawyer he played in the acclaimed AMC series Breaking Bad and her soon-to-be-wrapped prequel series, Better Call Saul. It won’t blow you away here, but it delivers a pretty fine and professional performance.

The only other cast members who manage to shine even a little are popular Russian actor Serebryakov and, in particular, Lloyd. As you might expect, her unbridled facial expressions and sheer presence are strengths to Nobody.

As nice as no one can be here and there, it’s hard to see this turn into a series, as John Wick did in 2014.

However, maybe the lesson here is that we shouldn’t bet against Hutch Mansell.