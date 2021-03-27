Entertainment
Famous bodyguard / actor dines in riverside
Scene… Celebrity actor and bodyguard Chuck zito, best known for his roles in “Sons of Anarchy,” “Oz” and “Homefront,” was seen dining at Tony’s at JHouse in Riverside last week.
Over there… The Greenwich Police Department celebrates its 125th anniversary with the theme “Honoring Our Past and Embracing Our Future”. Special events are planned throughout 2021. Chief of Police James heavey and the ministry is marking this milestone by inviting the community and long-time partners to participate in several events, including the Greenwich Police Department Scholarship Fund Benefit Car Show on August 28; the Greenwich Police Ball at the Riverside Yacht Club on October 16; and a cocktail from the boss on September 30 at the Miller Motorcars Ferrari showroom. Additionally, Funky Monkey Toys and Books on Greenwich Avenue is donating 10% of custom Easter / Passover basket sales from March 30 to April 3 to benefit the GPD Scholarship Fund. NicholsMD will donate 5% of its “Product of the Month” in June to the fund, and Miku Sushi on Greenwich Avenue will create a special sushi roll with the proceeds donated in September. Vineyard Vines will be holding a back-to-school sale with proceeds going to the fund. For more information and to book tickets, visit www.gpdscholarshipfund.org or call 203-622-7844.
