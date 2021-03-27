Famous bodyguard / actor dines in riverside





Scene… Celebrity actor and bodyguard Chuck zito, best known for his roles in “Sons of Anarchy,” “Oz” and “Homefront,” was seen dining at Tony’s at JHouse in Riverside last week.

Over there… The Greenwich Police Department celebrates its 125th anniversary with the theme “Honoring Our Past and Embracing Our Future”. Special events are planned throughout 2021. Chief of Police James heavey and the ministry is marking this milestone by inviting the community and long-time partners to participate in several events, including the Greenwich Police Department Scholarship Fund Benefit Car Show on August 28; the Greenwich Police Ball at the Riverside Yacht Club on October 16; and a cocktail from the boss on September 30 at the Miller Motorcars Ferrari showroom. Additionally, Funky Monkey Toys and Books on Greenwich Avenue is donating 10% of custom Easter / Passover basket sales from March 30 to April 3 to benefit the GPD Scholarship Fund. NicholsMD will donate 5% of its “Product of the Month” in June to the fund, and Miku Sushi on Greenwich Avenue will create a special sushi roll with the proceeds donated in September. Vineyard Vines will be holding a back-to-school sale with proceeds going to the fund. For more information and to book tickets, visit www.gpdscholarshipfund.org or call 203-622-7844.

Scene… The Citrola Casting team is looking for locals to be extras in Netflix thriller “The Good Nurse” with the Oscar nominated actor. Jessica chastain and Oscar winner Eddie redmayne, with NFL pro become an actor Nnamdi Asomugha. A casting was launched for everyday pedestrians, police, firefighters and medical personnel, as well as contortionists, sword swallowers and circus performers. The film is based on the true story of the chase and capture of the serial killer Charles cullen, alias “The Angel of Death”. Extras will be needed to take a COVID test. Filming begins in April. To submit your information for review, go to www.citrolacasting.com/thegoodnurse. Over there… The 10th annual Greenwich Town holiday will be moved from the originally scheduled date of May 29 to a tentative date of Saturday September 4, over the Labor Day weekend. Sponsorships and Neighbor Passes are available now. The GTP will not be running a lottery for community tickets this year as all community tickets purchased in 2020 will be honored in 2021. Those who have purchased tickets for the 2020 event but cannot attend this year will be eligible for a full refund. Stay tuned for music lineup, which will be announced as soon as information becomes available. For more information visit greenwichtownparty.org/. Scene… The work of Marla Beth Enowitz of Rye Brook, NY, founder of Marla Beth Designs, can be seen in the windows of the Palace Theater on Atlantic Street. Enowitz’s latest work, a large-scale mural titled “Stars for the Stars,” features hundreds of abstract stars painted inside and outside the glass in various colors and sizes under a curtain of clouds Dreamers. His custom pieces are featured in beautiful private homes and businesses in the Tri-State area, including the First Bank of Greenwich, the J House Spa, and a 600-square-foot mural in The Westchester.

Over there… The Avon at Stamford is celebrating the Oscars with screenings of the 2021 Oscar-nominated shorts starting Friday, April 2. Each short film program – live action, animation and documentary – requires a separate ticket. Animated shorts include “Yes-People” from Iceland, “Burrow” from the United States, “Genius Loci” from France, “If Anything Happens I Love You” from the United States, “Opera” from Korea. South and the United States, “The Snail and the Whale” from the United Kingdom and Germany, “Kapaemahu” from the United States and “To Gerard” from the United States. www.avontheatre.org. Dine outside … The Stamford Town Center StrEateries program with extended alfresco dining returns on Thursday April 1. Restaurant patios extend to parking spaces on Bedford Street, Summer Street, Lower Summer Street, Atlantic Street, Bank Street and Main Street. The parking lot between Bedford and Forest streets will be closed for the season. Piazza Bedford Street, part of the parking area behind Bedford Street near the Bedford Street garage, will be transformed into a huge outdoor patio with some of the best restaurants in downtown Stamford. For more information, visit www.stamford-downtown.com.

“The Passover is the story of the liberation of body and spirit. In this comes a lesson in humility that belief in something greater than ourselves, in this case God, can free us from the bondage of our primitive instincts and those of others. – Charles F. Glassman, “Brain Drain: The Breakthrough That Will Change Your Life” And that’s it for now. Later… Do you have any advice? Have you seen a celebrity? Email Susie Costaregni at [email protected]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos