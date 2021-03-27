‘Nobody’ director Ilya Naishuller on ‘John Wick’ and that final fight

[Editor’s note: The following interview contains some spoilers for the end of “Nobody.”]

Director Ilya Naishuller likes a little misguided orientation. Case in point: his second effort, Bob Odenkirk’s action vehicle “Nobody,” which ostensibly follows the “Better Call Saul” actor as the eponymous person Hutch Mansell as he is pushed to insanity after quitting. a violent crime invades his suburban life. But with the innovative action minds of Naishuller, writer Derek Kolstad, and super-producers David Leitch and Kelly McCormick behind the project, there’s clearly something else going on here, a nice little surprise for audiences who might think they have. understood the movie.

“I think Universal did a great job [making the trailer], in the sense that I like the wrong direction, ”Naishuller said in a recent interview with IndieWire. “Love that you’d expect a more direct ‘John Wick’ movie and there’s a little more to it if you just care about watching, scratching the surface. I would much prefer it this way: under-promise, over-deliver. … Viewers love the precedents, no matter how much we say we want original movies and all that, it’s a lot more comfortable going to the movies knowing what you’re going to see. That’s how it works. And it’s okay. “

Related

Related

So, about that “John Wick” thing. The connections between the films are pretty obvious: Not only was the “John Wick” franchise created by “Nobody” screenwriter Kolstad, but Naishuller’s film shares a certain sensibility not only in tone (violent, but also fun) but in the characters of their hearts (nice guys pushed to extreme ends by the bad deeds of others). Could they exist in the universe? Is a crossover in sight?

“I love it when people ask, ‘Is this the same universe? Naishuller said with a laugh. “I’m like, ‘Okay, I can’t say anything. But what are you could you have to look at which studio made which movie, then think about the reality of making a crossover. That’s all I’m going to say. I mean, anything is possible. Stranger things certainly happened, but… yeah. (For the record: the “John Wick” movies are directed by Lionsgate, and “Nobody” is a Universal Pictures release. But, yes, stranger things did happen.)

Allen Fraser / Unive

Naishuller certainly seems to enjoy this trivial stuff – no, a crossover doesn’t seem likely, but the director’s big smile as he talks about it makes it clear he’s a fan of the idea – but he’s still super focused on “Nobody.” Like his own beast and how it reflects his career development.

“Before ‘Hardcore Harry’ I had five or six scripts that I was supposed to shoot in Russia that I was trying to get off the ground and nothing was happening,” he said. “They were all character driven, very story driven with minimal action. And with “ Hardcore, ” as soon as I figured out I was going to do it, I was like, “ This is going to rank me as an action guy for the rest of my life, until that I do the next. ‘… With this one I focused a lot of my energy on making sure that the script is as good as it gets for this genre, that the performances, that the quiet scenes in the kitchen with the woman, they aren’t. less important than action. “

But it’s still an action-centric, character-centric film, until a final fight sequence, in which Christopher Lloyd’s character winks at the camera when he declares that the great battle in the warehouse is “excessive, but glorious.” “” What I love so much about the end result is that it’s violent. Absolutely. Bone crunch. Absolutely! Naishuller said. “Still, it’s never dark. You walk out of the movie and you don’t feel like, ‘Ooh, I have to take a shower.’ The character, at this point, he’s super tough, he cuts them off, but it’s just not mean. The film as a whole is not mean. “

Allen Fraser / Unive

Naishuller envisioned the finale as the cartoonish result of a story that gets more and more ridiculous as it goes on.

“As the movie goes on and Hutch gets happier, we switch to this super colorful comic book style, where at the end of the movie the action is supposed to be ridiculous,” Naishuller said. “It’s absolutely excessive. It is not necessary to kill 50 people. But there are, because that’s what we paid the money for. We’re supposed to have a good time. And because in the end, the character of Bob is having a good time, I felt that we were allowed to have the dessert of this just ridiculous violence.

Despite some of the weirder sequences – this is the kind of battle in which the RZA character shoots three guys with a bullet, a tiny kitten awaits the action, and a lot of daily office supplies are turned into instruments of death – Naishuller said it was always rooted in the evolution of Hutch.

“You can’t go wrong if you focus on the character and what’s happening to him. It’s a, ”he said. “Two: how does history serve. And three, and it’s weird to say in an action scene, the action is the third point, but it really is. … Ultimately, if you have an actor, you have to trust your actor. You must see him emote. It’s not just him that hits people. There are a lot of action movies that do this really well, but there’s nothing like seeing someone react to what’s going on. And with Bob, one look is all it takes. He’s so awesome.

Odenkirk trained for the role for two years. “Bob could have said, ‘Ilya, you have a stuntman, you have a shaking camera, you do all the usual things. And it works, ”Naishuller said. “People usually don’t care [that]. I hate that. So I was very lucky, thanks to Bob’s training, to be able to shoot it like a real movie, not just like a very filmed movie, a stuntman shaken, cut, every half a second. Every cut we make in the movie, it’s not because we had to, it’s because we wanted to. And it’s a wonderful, wonderful place for a director.

Allen Fraser / Unive

Despite all of this training, it is important that the Odenkirk Hutch does not come out of the door like a fully trained badass. “He’s going to be a stumbling hero. He’s going to collapse, he’s going to fall, he’s going to bleed, he’s going to be hurt, “Naishuller said. “And not just because it’s harder to sell Bob as an action star, he sells that part incredibly well. Two years of training pay off! You relate to the hero a lot more when he’s not the Terminator. You just feel right when he uses everyday items and they are not just great knives, guns, and perfect instruments for killing people. It just gets more fun while being more brutal.

Another element that helped make such a short shoot possible was the pre-visualization work of Rementer and his team, which allowed everyone to “see” the vision without photographing it first. Naishuller said that “Hardcore Henry” helped establish his love for planning and previewing. “It starts with just sitting in a room and talking about cool things like mousetraps and then mousetraps with shotgun cartridges,” Naishuller said. “That’s when you bring out the inner child. “Okay, shotgun shells, maybe he lights them and it all explodes.” And then he uses the refrigerator to cover and the refrigerator is a flimsy blanket! We have all seen “Indiana Jones” and we all laughed at that time. “ And then we have Chris Lloyd doing that, then RZA will say a line. So let’s use a stapler to send a guy out the window! It’s just a bunch of kids in adult bodies having fun. “

Allen Fraser / Unive

This process led to a discussion of every step of the sequence, from the geography of the place, the balletic choreography of dozens and dozens of bodies, even the construction of the warehouse entirely to meet the demands of the battle. “We make a planNaishuller said. “We have Roger Fires, our production designer, building the venue to our specifications, and then we’re going to shoot it. And you don’t bother during the shoot because you’ve talked about it so much that we all know exactly what we’re doing.

Naishuller is always eager to call the team around him: Rementer and Fires, as well as producers Leitch and McCormick, who were often on site during the Winnipeg Ice Shoot. “I had support, I was lucky, I was surrounded by people who knew what they were doing,” he says. “We had very little time. We had to shoot the whole thing, I think, in four days, which is ridiculous. But again, with this team, that’s how we did it. There was no choice and we knew we were doing it. So that’s it, you buckle up and go.

While Naishuller hopes to continue evolving into more character-oriented work with each subsequent film (he’s currently eyeing an adaptation of Joseph Kanon’s best-selling novel “Leaving Berlin”), he’s by no means leaving the action behind. “I love the action. I still want to make films for theaters, ”he said. “So you have to have a show. But I’m a firm believer, and there have been plenty of examples throughout Hollywood history of people combining spectacle with good storytelling that uses the action not as a crutch, but as a spice. … Not all of my favorite movies are action movies, but they do have action. There is a very big difference.

A Universal Pictures release, “Nobody” is now in theaters.

As new films open in theaters during the COVID-19 pandemic, IndieWire will continue to review them whenever possible. We encourage readers to follow safety precautions provided by CDC and health authorities. In addition, our coverage will offer alternative viewing options as they become available.

Register: Stay up to date with the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.