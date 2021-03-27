From Tina to Demi, 10 musical documentaries that burn the charts | Entertainment

A constant stream of gripping documentaries centered on popular musicians has recently passed through the pipelines and there are even more along the way. From the emblematic Tina turners Tina on HBO, and young Grammy winner Billie Eilishs Apple TV + hit The worlds a little fuzzy Rocking Bruce springsteens Letter to you, there is pretty much something for every musical taste.

So let’s go. Here, 10 pedals with metal music docs you won’t want to miss.

Tina

Including never-before-seen footage, audio tapes and interviews with stars like Angela Bassett and Oprah winfrey, it tells the story of Turners struggling with domestic violence and her rise to fame, a fame she didn’t believe was hers for many years.

Directed by Dan Lindsay and TJ Martin, his ffrom OBB Films, the same people behind record-breaking YouTube Originals Justin bieber: Sessions, and it serves as the perfect accompaniment to his new album, Dancing with the devil the art of starting over.

Dancing with the devil

Among the most animated musical documents at the moment there is the pop star Demi Lovatos Dancing with the devil, a four-part documentary currently available on YouTube. The project chronicles the Cool for the Summer actress and singers in recent years as she talks about her battle with drug addiction, including a near-fatal overdose in 2018, as well as issues with mental illness and disorders. of food.

Billie Eilish: The Worlds A Little Fuzzy

This offering from award-winning filmmaker RJ Cutler (Belushi) first premiered in theaters before landing on Apple TV + in February 2021. The Intimate Portrait takes viewers into the creative process behind the breakthrough debut album from teenage singer-songwriters When we all fall asleep, where do we go ?. From Eilishs’ humble beginnings to her meteoric rise and cleaning up at the 62nd Grammy Awards, it’s a unique take on a star that’s just beginning.

The Bee Gees: How to mend a broken heart

Renowned filmmaker Frank Marshall takes audiences through the triumphs and tribulations of the Barry brothers, Maurice and Robin Gibb, who took the world by storm as the Bee Gees. After making a name for themselves in the 1960s, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers wrote over a thousand songs and 20 No.1 hits during their prolific careers. It’s fun to relive the explosion of popularity of pop groups thanks to their contributions to the Saturday night fever soundtrack, which went on to become one of the best-selling albums of all time.

Coaching Britney Spears

the New York Times release on FX, then Hulu, is a sober look at the impact that celebrity can have on someone’s life. Pop superstar Britney spears The brutal legal battle with her father during court-sanctioned guardianship, which has lasted for more than ten years, is a tough watch. The doc also delves into Spears’ struggles as she grew up in the limelight in the 1990s with paparazzi following her every move. He has also been a conversation starter when it comes to misogyny and double standards in the entertainment industry.

Shawn Mendes, singer-songwriter and former teenage Vine star, is the subject of this Netflix film directed by Grant Singer, who has collaborated with artists from The Weeknd to Mendes’ girlfriend Camila Cabello on music videos. The documentary provides insight into Mendes’ life both on and off stage, as well as his battle with depression and anxiety. This doc coincided with Mendes’ fourth studio album Wonder.

If you miss seeing live shows, this Netflix concert documentary is a good way to remember. Named after a lyric from Ariana Grandes 2018 album Sweetener, it’s a look behind the scenes of the vocal powers world tour of the same name as she takes the stage in London. Grande was also the subject of a YouTube Premium web series Dangerous woman logs a few years earlier.

This Netflix-produced doc first bowed at the Sundance Film Festival before arriving on the streamer in January. The film delves into Taylor Swifts’ public transformation from prolific singer-songwriter to singer-songwriter.activist. It’s a provocative look behind the curtain of an artist learning the true power of her voice and making a difference. You can also check out the concert film around his surprise album Folklore called Folklore: Long Pond Studio Sessions on Disney +.

Featured on Apple TV +, this 90-minute documentary from longtime collaborator Thom Zimmy follows Bruce Springsteen, aka The Boss, while making his 20th studio album, Letter to you. As the cameras accompany Springsteen to his home studio in New Jersey for a four-day recording session with the E Street Band, the legendary performer also reflects on his heritage and creative process.

The Beatles: Get Back

Directed by Peter Jackson (The Lord of the Rings), this highly anticipated upcoming documentary covers the making of the Beatles’ latest studio album So be it, which came out in 1970 and originally had the working title Come back. With stills from director Michael Lindsay-Hoggs’ 1970 documentary on the album, this fresh look examines the often contested camaraderie between the Fab Four. Look for it on August 27 on Disney +.