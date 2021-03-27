Inspired by the Bollywood film “Special 26”, five heists, jewels from the doctor’s house; 3 outfit





Inspired by Bollywood movie ‘Special 26’, gang of five masquerades as CBI officials and gets robbed 36 lakh, jewelry and currency from a doctor’s home in the Pitampura area northwest of Delhi, police said on Saturday. Three of them – Bittu (32), Surender (35) and Vibha (35) were arrested while the other two managed to escape, they said. Police said 36 lakh in cash, worth of jewelry 5 lakh, 3,852 US dollars and 400 pounds looted from the doctor’s home were also recovered from the possession of the accused. They said efforts are underway to catch Amit and Pawan who are on the run. The film ‘Special 26’ is based on the 1987 Opera House robbery where a group posing as CBI agents carried out a tax search against the jeweler in Mumbai. In his statement, the plaintiff Priyank Aggarwal said on Friday evening after returning home from his clinic with his father and driver, five people, including a woman, forced their way into his home. They pretended to be CBI officials, took their cell phones and began to search their home for black money, the complainant alleged. After recovering all the money and jewelry, the accused asked the Aggarwal driver to take them with the complainant to his clinic in Maurya Enclave to “continue their search for the black money”, police said. . However, when the vehicle arrived near the Maurya Enclave Police Station, the Aggarwal driver set off an alarm following which the accused attempted to escape. However, three of them were arrested by police while the other two, who were following the victim’s car in another vehicle, managed to escape, police said. The looted money and jewelry were recovered and returned to the plaintiff after due process, a senior police official said. Deputy Police Commissioner (North West) Usha Rangnani said a case had been registered on the matter. During the investigation, it was revealed that Amit had approached Bittu and his brother-in-law Pawan to work with him. On Thursday, Amit, who was based at Panipat in Haryana, informed Bittu that they were due to leave for Delhi the next morning, the officer said. On Friday, Bittu and Amit left Panipat by car and on the way also picked up their associates, including a woman named Vibha de Narela. All gathered in a park near the Pitampura metro station where they discussed their plan and arrived at the doctor to perform the dacoity, she said. During questioning, the defendants revealed that they were inspired by the Bollywood film “ Special 26 ” and decided to perform the dacoity using the same modus operandi shown in the film, a declared the officer. The police also recovered false ID cards from CBI officials.

