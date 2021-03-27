Serbian actor accused of rape denies police allegations







Branislav Lecic. Photo: television N1 Famous Serbian actor and politician Branislav Lecic has denied raping actress Danijela Stajnfeld, Belgrade’s top prosecutor’s office told BIRN. Lecic was summoned to police to make a statement on rape charges dating back to 2012. He spent several hours at the police station on Friday. “Branislav Lecic made a statement to the police [and] … Completely denied Daniela Stajnfeld’s allegations, ”the prosecutor’s office told BIRN, adding that it would continue to gather evidence“ in order to decide on the next steps ”. Stajnfeld was the first actress in Serbia to publicly denounce rape and sexual abuse in the acting profession. In September 2020, in his documentary, Hold me tight, who deals with sexual violence, she said a powerful man in the film industry raped her but did not name her. Stajnfeld said she survived a rape four years ago in Serbia. In a subsequent statement, she said that she did not name the author because she did not want it to become the subject of her film. The Belgrade prosecutor’s office confirmed on Monday that Stajnfeld had made a statement and that the initials of the suspects were BL That day, the Insajder investigation portal released an audio recording of Stajnfeld and Lecic talking about the rape, then a interview in which she said he raped her in 2012. During the audio recording, made in 2016, Stajnfeld can be heard telling Lecic that she felt disrespected and in danger, to which Lecic said she shouldn’t feel like that because it was. her expression of tenderness explicitly mentioning sexual contact. When Stajnfeld then asked Lecic if that meant he didn’t respect her no, Lecic replied: Everything doesn’t work that way, adding: If I tell you yes, then yes. If I tell you no, then no. Lecic denied all the accusations that followed on several occasions during the week. The Belgrade Dramatic Theater announced on Thursday that, at the request of a larger part of the entire play When the pumpkins were blooming (“When the pumpkins bloomed”) Lecic was excluded from upcoming performances due to the current situation. Earlier, actress Mirjana Karanovic had publicly announced that she had informed the Yugoslav Drama Theater that she did not want to perform with Lecic in a play. His mother. who started first (“Who the F Started All This”) or any other room in the future. Lecic has long been a well-known figure in Yugoslav and Serbian cinematography. Beginning his career in the late 1970s, he appeared in some of the country’s most popular movies and TV shows. He was also politically active in the 1990s in the fight against the authoritarian nationalist regime of Slobodan Milosevic. After the overthrow of the regime, Lecic was Minister of Culture in the new government. He now teaches in a private faculty of contemporary art. He also remained politically active; after changing parties more than once, he is now active in a fraction of the Democratic Party, the Democratic Movement of Serbia. He retired from the head of this organization on Thursday.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos