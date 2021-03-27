How Meghan and Harry repeatedly stole Royals thunder from Oprah’s talk on Commonwealth Day until Eugenie’s wedding

POOR Princess Eugenie.

Of course, she has an adoring, still red-faced husband who looks like mad love to her (and who happens to be a handy tequila ambassador) and an adorable new baby, having introduced her son August. to the world last. month.

11 Eugenie celebrated her birthday earlier this month Credit: Instagram

11 And Harry revealed he got a job at a California company Credit: BetterUp

But jeepers, the 31-year-old just can’t take a break.

This week she celebrated her birthday, a fact Buckingham Palace marked by sharing social media posts that went so far as to include not one but two emojis, the equivalent of Windsor screaming for joy from the past. rooftops.

However, whatever brief moment of basking in the public sun Eugenie might have had, was wiped out that very day (March 23) The Wall Street Journal revealed that her cousin, Prince Harry, was out and done. the unthinkable before: Hed has found a job.

11 The Queen made a speech to the nation on Commonwealth Day Credit: Document – Getty

11 At the same time, Harry and Meghan split the beans on Oprah Credit: CBS

We could all of this up to an unfortunate coincidence if not for the fact that this isn’t the first time that a Sussex ad has inadvertently stolen some of the poor old Thunder Eugenies.

It has been reported that Harry and his wife Meghan the Duchess of Sussex have told his family that she is expecting their first child at the 2018 Eugenies wedding. Eugenie did not particularly like the move, who a source said , told friends she felt the couple should have waited to share the news, according to last year’s Sussexes’ biography Finding Freedom. Enough.

However, these incidents are not outliers or isolated factual quirks. In fact, dive a little deeper and an interesting pattern emerges. Take May 19, 2019 when the Sussexes released unseen footage of their early morning wedding to mark their first anniversary. Kensington Palace chose the same day to reveal Kate was designing a garden for the Chelsea Flower Show and to debut a number of images of the royal.

Or, January 8 (January 9 in Australia) of last year, the day the couple dropped their Megxit bombshell which happened just on the eve of Kate Duchess of Cambridges’ 38th birthday (January 9). (To be fair, there have been reports the couple sent a devastating resignation letter on Instagram because they feared the press would get wind of their plans.)

Then, on January 14, Meghan walked out of the couples and then out of the Vancouver Island house, a borrowed $ 20 million borrowed stone monstrosity and in bad taste, to board a seaplane to the mainland where she spent time. time at the Downtown Eastside Womens Center in Vancouver.

The footage ended up on social media, which came right before William and Kates’ first engagement of the year, thus siphoning off, perhaps by chance, some of the press interest.

Then on April 5, when the Queen gave her landmark pandemic speech saying to the British, well come together again. On April 6, Harry and Meghan revealed their plan for a nonprofit called Archewell in an interview with The Telegraph.

On June 21, William celebrated his 38th birthday. Two days later, Harry and Meghan visited a Los Angeles bakery for former gang members, the day after which photos of the couples’ visit were posted on social media.

On August 4, Kate launched a baby bank initiative and on August 5, she and William toured Wales with the entire royal press kit in tow for each. On August 6, Fast Company published an article by Harry on the misdeeds of social media.

11 A radiant Eugenie on her wedding day Credit: EPA

11 Meghan is claimed to have announced she was pregnant with Archie on Eugenie’s wedding day Credit: Getty

In December, William and Kate stepped out with their three children to a pantomime show for key workers and their families on the 11th, the first time Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have walked on a red carpet. . On December 15, Harry and Meghan announced that they had signed a deal with Spotify.

Even this month, their Oprah interview was scheduled to air on March 8, the eve of Commonwealth Day, always a red letter on Her Majesty’s calendar. This year, given the pandemic, the Queen instead gave a televised speech that ended up being broadcast just hours before the Sussexes Oprah hit screens in the United States.

What to do with all these almost simultaneous bursts of activity?

Is it just a coincidence? After all, they’re all busy people who just keep doing things. Conflicting schedules will inevitably occur. Also, take into account that the Sussexes don’t necessarily have control over when the media posts things or when social media images are shared.

Or is there something more calculated going on here? If the now-California-based couple were to resolutely keep the spotlight on themselves, thereby beating their former palace compatriots, that would be a stellar strategy.

No matter the why or the how here, the consequences of the Royal Family and the Sussexes collectively having a bad habit of making the news almost simultaneously, and therefore cannibalizing the thunder, are dire.

The currency the Windsors and Sussexes use and need to do their good is media coverage and social media attention. In an ideal world, various HRHs would pop up and say happily open a lighthouse in Wales (Princess Anne) or visit a charity that gives crystals to underprivileged children (Harry) on entirely different days, ensuring maximum exposure for each commitment and therefore maximum charitable impact.

11 Cambridge family attends pantomime for key workers Credit: AP

11 And huge Spotify deal announced for Sussex family

However, even when the Sussexes were still part of the royal fold, this kind of inter-court coordination proved difficult. (And to be clear, this is something that Clarence House, Buckingham Palace, and Kensington Palace regularly fail at.)

Given the transatlantic rift between the Sussexes and the Royal Household, the prospect of them all chummily comparing the newspapers is about as likely as Anne is going for pole dancing. (I bet her legendary crepe bouffant wouldn’t budge a millimeter as she mastered the rear ankle grip.)

The problem here, if you are a Buckingham Palace courtier, is that sending one of your heartfelt HRHs out for a dishwatering outing (can’t regional recreation centers s ‘open for the love of the gods?) Will always come from afar. second in terms of public and press interest if the dazzling Sussexes are at something far away, much more interesting around the same time.

(And let’s be honest: you’re never going to catch Harry or Meghan happily taking on cutting tasks at a suburban garbage recycling plant.)

11 Kate on her birthday – stressed out as Mexgit is announced Credit: The Sun

11 The Sussex couple months after the announcement Credit: AP

This is a problem that will only become more pressing in the future.

As the world slowly re-emerges after the pandemic, the Sussexes and the remaining active members of the Royal Family will all hit philanthropic campaigns, making up for time lost through charity.

The zoom is awesome and everything and even the Queen has become a master at leading engagements from a distance, never ever turning off by accident as her new corgi pups play at her feet (I guess) but nothing beats the opportunity to delight the public and to charm a swarm of photographers.

This weekend, think of the courtiers of The Firms: Over the months and years, their work is about to get a lot trickier, unless they can get Anne anywhere near a pole. .

So what happens when a swarm of members of the Royal Family unleashes synchronously on two continents? Further involuntary clashes of this nature seem almost guaranteed.

This article first appeared in news.com.au and has been republished with permission.

