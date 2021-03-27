Photos and musical serenade at the New York vaccination center

NEW YORK On a recent weekday, the Sounds of Vivaldi, Mozart and Bach greeted hundreds of just inoculated New Yorkers as they entered a medical observation area at one of the largest COVID-19 vaccination sites in the city, the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.

Hearing the music, many stopped to record videos of the five musicians in a piano and string ensemble gathered on stage, performing live.

For those on the road to coronavirus immunity, listening to live music in the same space that served as a field hospital during the height of the pandemic was appropriate accompaniment for a day of hope.

For some musicians, it was something more.

Pianist Barbara Podgurski said her recent performances at the vaccination site were her first in public since the pandemic hit the city last spring.

There were three months that I didn’t play the piano because I felt hopeless, “she says. The reaction I haven’t heard in a year. You realize how much people need music in their life, to feel the beauty and the magic. It gives them hope. “

A d

The music is part of a series of daily two-hour noon concerts, a collaboration between the non-profit group Sing for hope and violinist Victoria Paterson, who founded her own non-profit organization, Music and medicine.

Paterson said many of his fellow musicians have been out of work since the city’s music scene and stage closed last spring.

Musicians who perform at the Javits Center are paid to perform. There is also a tip pot, but the contributions go to Sing for Hope so the music can continue.

We can’t be street entertainers with family obligations at this point in our careers, Paterson said.

Podgurski, who is also a music professor at New York City University, said that with the city’s live performance scene still largely closed, any paid employment is extremely welcome. Some friends, she says, had to sell beloved instruments to pay their bills.

A d

Another recent of the artists is violinist Katie Kresek, violinist Katie Kresek, violinist and co-orchestrator of the Tony-nominated Broadway musical Moulin Rouge.

Before the pandemic, his schedule was full, including performances in New Zealand and Australia. But after the pandemic struck, “within two weeks all of my reservations for the coming year were canceled.

Reflecting on playing in a vaccination center, Kresek said: Emotionally, I felt I was contributing to this massive effort. It was very rewarding to help. “

The music was also appreciated by those who came to be vaccinated.

We have all gone through so much loss in the past year, “said Janet Heit, who met the musicians after being shot. It is very emotional to come here to get the shot for something that is wrong. was not available when my dad had COVID. thing for the arts to have musicians, but it’s calming and uplifting. “

A d

Dr Azmatullah Hussaini, a medical entrepreneur in Javits, said he believed it helped put people nervous about their injections.

This past year has been a very stressful environment and people’s mental health is suffering, “he said. But with the people coming for the vaccine, this environment is filled with hope because it is a way of end the pandemic.