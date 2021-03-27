Allu Sirish talks about Allu Arjun’s plans to enter Bollywood

Vijay Deverakonda is shooting a pan-Indian film like Liger, co-produced by both Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and director, Puri Jagannadh, Puri Connects, and starring popular Bollywood heroine like Ananya Panday. Superstar Prabhas also made one in Saaho, who co-starred with a big Bollywood star like Shraddha Kapoor, and was distributed by T-Series in Hindi markets. So we are wondering what next big Telugu movistar will take such a leap to connect with Bollywood audiences, and not just their Southern dubbed movies, well, BollywoodLife had the perfect opportunity to ask that question when performing. an exclusive interview with Allu Sirish, whose older brother, Allu Arjun, is by far one of the biggest stars to come out of Tollywood, which already enjoys considerable popularity with central Bollywood audiences, due to the version dubbed Hinid from his Southern films. Read also – Nagaiah, the Vedam costar of Allu Arjun, dies at the age of 77

Opening up on Allu Arjun’s plans to transcend his Bollywood super-fame with a truly blue pan-Indian film, younger brother Allu Sirish said: It will happen, a lot of them (filmmakers) have it. approached and discussions took place, but I don’t think anything exciting or anything that turned him on has happened. I don’t think that’s going to happen until he’s sure it’s “the movie” and it’s the best shot and the best story to tell. He’s probably waiting for that. Also Read – BollywoodLife.com Awards 2021 Winners: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Sushanth and More Take Top Honors in Southern Film Category

On the job side, the Hindi dubbed version of Allu Sirish’s ABCD recently recorded extremely high TRPs when it aired two weeks ago, registering an Average Minute Audience (AMA) of 4,016. became the first Southern actor to make a Hindi music video. Vilayati Sharab, which will soon reach 50 million views. Also Read – BollywoodLife.com Awards 2021: Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill Take Full List of Winners

