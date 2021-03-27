Actor Saiyami Kher, next to be seen in Nagarjuna’s star Wild Dog, hopes to take on the Ironman challenge in 2022





The actor, who will be seen next in Nagarjuna’s star Wild Dog, hopes to take on the Ironman challenge in 2022

Not many people who watched the performance of Saiyami Khers in the feature film Anurag Kashyaps Muffled, or a web series Special operations and Breathe: in the shade might know she made her acting debut with the 2015 Telugu movie Rey. Six years later she stars in the next Telugu film Wild dog, in which she plays an agent from the Research and Analysis wing collaborating with an officer from the National Investigation Agency, played by Nagarjuna Akkineni, on a mission. I hadn’t even finished college when I signed up Rey. I had done modeling and theater. It was an interesting project, unfortunately it took three years to come out and looked old fashioned. I think it would have worked well if it had been released earlier, she recalls. In the meantime, she had signed the Hindi film Mirzya and moved to Mumbai. On and off, there was a Mani Ratnam project, which did not take off. Read also | Get First Day First Show, our weekly cinema newsletter, delivered to your inbox. You can subscribe for free here Action and sport Wild dog, which takes place in the aftermath of the Hyderabad explosions of 2007, Saiyami plays an agent of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW). It recalls the cosmopolitan atmosphere on sets, given the presence of actors Nagarjuna, Atul Kulkarni and Dia Mirza, and French director David Ismalone. I loved the script and it helped director Ahishor Solomon who gave it to me a month in advance; I had enough time to learn the Telugu lines, Saiyami said. Runners high: Saiyami finds running therapeutic, as actors 99% of the time we face rejection. I find it healing to run. After running two full marathons in Mumbai, a half marathon in Germany and a 10km run in London, she hopes to take on the Ironman challenge in 2022. Her running playlist includes songs of yesteryear in Hindi from Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar.

Carpentry: In his family home in Nashik, Saiyami ran carpentry workshops before the pandemic. She spent her childhood in Nashik and remembers I grew up swimming in lakes and climbing hills and mountains. In our family property, I ran carpentry workshops. There is so much to learn; the more the merrier for me. I believe that sports, carpentry and every new set of skills help me become a better actor. She wanted to take a film that has scope, given her sports training, and trained in mixed martial arts. Sport, she says, is her first love. Saiyami had played badminton growing up and later became a marathon runner. She was hoping to participate in the Ironman event in the Netherlands in June 2020, but the pandemic forced the event to be canceled. She plans to do so in 2022. The actor hosts the Silly Point cricket series with Saiyami on Instagram. In Hyderabad to film Wild dog, she had hoped to play with Pradnya Gadre, who was her doubles partner in Maharashtra badminton matches. But that was not possible due to COVID-19 restrictions. Pradnya is a coach at the Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy. Stifled possibilities Saiyami Kher in Wild Dog

Returning to discuss her acting career, Saiyami says it’s a great time to be an actor, to be able to cover web series and feature films. She looks with tenderness Muffled. A few years ago, she was sitting next to Anurag Kashyap during a film screening at the Mumbai International Film Festival. The director broached the idea of ​​working together. The opportunity materialized after two years. When she heard the story and her character, she wanted a look test, but Anurag didn’t think it was unnecessary: ​​I went ahead and did a photoshoot; I then realized what he saw in me. On the sets, Anurag preferred that his actors be spontaneous rather than repeated: he is a magician who knows how to make the most of his actors. I read the script once and he never let me see it again. Muffled pointed it out and Saiyami signed a new Hindi movie; she also awaits the new seasons of Breathe and Special operations go upstairs.

