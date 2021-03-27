How Men in Hollywood and Beyond Can Be Better Allies (guest post)

Tell Your Colleagues You Have Supported, from day one author and activist Josh Levs explains how men in power can lend their support as the entertainment industry faces bullying and harassment continuous.



The multitude of recent allegations against Joss Whedon by women from Buffy and Angel, the shows he has created and produced are heartbreaking. Actor Charisma Carpenters’ brave statement sparked a chain reaction, with others following suit, including Amber Benson and then-teenage Michelle Trachtenberg. As Buffy writer Marti Noxon wrote, these women deserve to be heard. (Whedon did not respond.)

It is significant that Carpenters’ statement supports Ray Fisher, a black actor who spoke out against Whedon for his alleged behavior on the set of Justice League. Once again, it is people of color and women who are leading the way in speaking out against injustices.

Many men from Buffy and angel have rightly expressed their support for their former colleagues. As soon as Carpenter shared his story, I especially wanted heard from David Boreanaz who as number one on the call sheet at angel, certainly had power.

His only statement, in response to Carpenter on Twitter (which is no longer publicly visible), was “I’m here for you to listen to and support each other. Proud of your strength.” She thanked him, adding, “I know you’re there for me.” Actor Anthony Stewart Head, meanwhile, Told iTV that he felt “drained” and had “spent most of the night going through my memories, thinking: What did I miss?” Noting that he felt like ‘a father figure’ on Buffy’s set, Head added, “I hope someone would come up to me and say, I’m fighting, I just had a horrible conversation.” ” “The allegations made him wonder, ‘How the hell did I not know this was happening?

It’s a question people from all kinds of professions ask when allegations come to light. It is very common to be unconscious. Few people have received training on how to be aware of the power dynamics around them and how to detect possible abuses of that power. And because white men are used to seeing people like themselves in power, they may be even less sensitive to signs of an unsettling power dynamic.

A few years ago, Jennifer Siebel Newsoms The Representation Project asked me to be a signatory to #AskMoreOfHim, with Hollywood names like David Schwimmer and David Arquette. In the wake of the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements, our letter called on our fellow human beings to take action “to prevent the abuse from happening in the first place.”

Having left CNN to work on gender equality issues, I consult and speak regularly to all kinds of companies and organizations. I discuss ways to change policies and cultures to eliminate sexism and other bad behavior, and establish a level playing field. I regularly meet men who really want to improve their workplaces.

But many don’t realize what’s going on around them, don’t know how to change it, or are too afraid to say anything.

This moment can serve as an important wake-up call, in Hollywood and beyond. Men, especially empowered white men, can and should do more to end abusive behavior in all workplaces. Carpenter once wrote about how to be an ally when someone tells their story, no matter how many years have passed. Noxon and fellow writer Kater Gordon wrote last year about structural reforms to protect writers from toxic showrunners.

Now here are some steps men can take to help eradicate toxic behaviors in the workplace.

– Ensure safe routes for reporting. Before entering a new work environment, including an ensemble, ask what the process is for reporting problematic behavior and what measures are in place to ensure that no one will be punished for filing a report. Be an ally from the start. (I’m talking about experience, having had no sure way to report sexual harassment early in my career.)

– Tell your colleagues that you support them. From day one, let your colleagues know that you are committed to ensuring a comfortable work environment that helps everyone do their best job. They should know that if they have a problem, they can come to you and you will do whatever you can.

–To be fowarding something. Even after making it clear where you stand, many people will keep these struggles to themselves out of fear. Observe the way people interact, especially when there is a power imbalance. Identify disturbing behavior. If you see anything problematic or questionable, talk to everyone involved.

–Speak out. When a colleague is being mistreated in front of you, report the bad behavior at the time. Stroll.

Yes, doing these things is risky and takes courage. Sometimes you have to harness your inner superhero to fight the right fight. To do this, you can draw inspiration from the courage of people who have returned day after day to traumatic environments and who have still done a great job.

Josh levs is a consultant, activist, former journalist for NPR and CNN, and the author of All In: How our work-first culture is failing fathers, families and businesses and how we can fix it together.It partners with Where men + care on efforts to end stereotypes and empower men as caregivers.