Entertainment
Rainbow colors of Bollywood heroines
The Holi festival brings so much color and fun to the year, but this year may be different in some countries as many tackle the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Nevertheless, we can still remember and think about the good times to come!
BizAsiaLive.with brings you, colored by the rainbow, the film actresses who wore iconic and memorable colors. Let’s start with red …
red
Kareena Kapoor Khan in You are my Soniya from ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ (2001)
Who can forget the famous Poo in “K3G”, played by Kareena Kapoor Khan? That shimmering red pants and outfit You are my Soniya and the scenes before are so memorable, just like that look from the actress. She made her way through the whole movie, even in the desi outfit and it remains unforgettable to this day.
Yellow
Bhagyashree in Dil Deewana from ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ (1989)
The innocence of young love was the epitome of the “ Maine Pyar Kiya ” and yellow saree worn by Bhagyashree in Dil Deewana was nothing less than the sun. This song still gives goosebumps even today with the Salman Khan top matching the color of the saree and showing how happy the two lovers were for each other away from home. The desi look in contrast to the occasional Western avatar of Khan could also be seen as the definition of the cultural cinema era at the time.
Pink
Rani Mukerji in Main variable from ‘Mangal Pandey: The Rising’ (2005)
In one of her most memorable mujra pieces, Rani Mukerji looks so gorgeous in pink Main variable, with background dancers in darker colors to make sure she really stands out. Dressed in a traditional anarkali outfit, with jewelry to dazzle, Mukerji is beautifully graceful as she performs as the lead dancer.
Green
Madhuri Dixit in But Daala from ‘Devdas’ (2012)
When Madhuri Dixit reveals her traditional sparkling green anarkali in But Daala, it is nothing less than a sensational moment. As a courtesan her elegance was expected but this outfit really adds to the dramatic song as well as the opulence of a Sanjay Leela Bhansali song. The color and dress are as iconic today as they were when released.
Purple
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Chand Chupa from ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ (1999)
The romance and traditions of karwa chauth are evident in so many Bollywood films, but with “Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam” it was on a whole new level. Bhansali’s vision for Chand Chupa was awe-inspiring and beautiful as you would always expect, but with Rai Bachchan’s lehenga it became all the more unforgettable. The elegance of the lilac color and midnight sky turned out to be something else and it easily became a kawra chauth moment that went down in the history books.
Orange
Sushmita Sen in Laga Laga Re from ‘Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya’ (2005)
Another saree look that was definitely one of Sushmita Sen’s best was in “ Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya ” in The Rain Song Laga Laga Re who also featured Salman Khan. Sen is suddenly seen enjoying the rain and her orange saree coupled with her sultry movements were quite magical.
Blue
Deepika Padukone in Badtameez dil from ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ (2013)
Deepika Padukone’s royal blue saree is also one of her most memorable looks in the song. Badtameez dil of “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani”. It came out as a chic, modern look for a party, which complimented the way the vibe of the ensemble was portrayed in the song. Proving again stylish and contemporary, he showed that this color is perfect for such parties.
BizAsiaLive.with wish all our readers a very happy Holi!
