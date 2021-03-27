Today in History, March 27, 2021 | News

Today it’s Saturday March 27, the 86th day of 2021. There are 279 days left in the year.
Sure March 27, 1964, Alaska was hit by a 9.2 magnitude earthquake (the strongest on record in North America) and tsunamis that together killed about 130 people.
1513 Spanish explorer Juan Ponce de Leon glimpsed present-day Florida.
1884 The first telephone line between Boston and New York was inaugurated.
1942 During World War II, Congress granted the United States military free first-class mailing privileges.
[1945[1945 During World War II, General Dwight D. Eisenhower told reporters in Paris that German defenses on the Western Front had been shattered.
1968 Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, the first man to orbit Earth in 1961, died when his MiG-15 aircraft crashed during a routine training flight near Moscow; he was 34 years old.
1973 The Godfather won the Oscar for Best Picture of 1972, but its star, Marlon Brando, refused to accept his Oscar for Best Actor. Liza Minnelli won the Best Actress award for Cabaret.
1975 Construction of the Trans-Alaska pipeline began, which was completed two years later.
1977 In the world’s worst aviation disaster, 583 people were killed when a KLM Boeing 747, attempting to take off in thick fog, crashed into a Pan Am 747 on an airport runway on the Canary Island from Tenerife.
1980 One hundred and twenty-three workers died when a North Sea floating oil field rig, the Alexander Kielland, capsized during a storm.
1995 Forrest Gump has won six Oscars, including Best Picture and a second consecutive Best Actor Oscar for Tom Hanks.
2015 Italy’s highest court overturned the murder conviction of Amanda Knox and her ex-boyfriend in the murder of Knox’s roommate in 2007, putting a definitive end to the high-profile case that had captivated observers of the two sides of the Atlantic.
2019 Wisconsin man Jake Patterson pleaded guilty to kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme Closs and killing his parents; the plea spared the young girl the possible trauma of having to testify at her trial. (Patterson was sentenced to life in prison.) Facebook said it was expanding its hate speech ban to ban the promotion and support of white nationalism and white separatism.
Ten years ago International air raids targeted Libyan leader Moamer Kadhafis, hometown of Sirte, for the first time, as rebels quickly moved closer to the regime’s stronghold.
Five years ago A bomb attack in the Pakistani city of Lahore killed 65 people in a park crowded with Christians, many of them children; a splinter faction of the Taliban claimed responsibility. The Syrian government took over the historic city of Palmyra from Islamic State fighters who had carried out a 10-month reign of terror there.
One year ago The House approved a $ 2.2 trillion coronavirus rescue package; it was immediately signed by President Donald Trump. The president issued an order to force GM to produce ventilators for coronavirus patients under the Defense Production Act. New outbreaks have broken out in cities like Chicago, Detroit and New Orleans; where crews rushed to build a makeshift hospital in the city’s convention center. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Actor Julian Glover is 86 years old. Actor Jerry Lacy is 85 years old. Hall of Fame runner Cale Yarborough is 82 years old. Actor-director Austin Pendleton is 81 years old. Actor Michael York is 79 years old. Rock musician Tony Banks (Genesis) is 71 years old. Rock musician Andrew Farriss (INXS) is 62. Jazz musician Dave Koz (kahz) is 58 years old. Director Quentin Tarantino is 58 years old. Rock musician Derrick McKenzie (Jamiroquai) is 57 years old. Rock musician Johnny April (Staind) is 56 years old. Actor Talisa Soto is 54 years old. Actor Ben Koldyke is 53 years old. Actor Pauley Perrette is 52 years old. Singer Mariah Carey is 51 years old. Rock musician Brendan Hill (blues traveler) is 51 years old. Actor Elizabeth Mitchell is 51 years old. Actor Nathan Fillion is 50 years old. Hip-hop singer Fergie is 46 years old. Jazz musician Tia. Fuller is 45 years old. Actor Emily Ann Lloyd is 37 years old. MLB wide receiver Buster Posey is 34 years old. Actor Brenda Song is 33 years old. Pop singer-songwriter Kimbra is 31 years old. Actor Taylor Atelian is 26 years old. R&B actor / singer Halle Bailey is 21. Amira Willighagen (TV: Hollands Got Talent) is 17 years old.