



Long-standing unrest in Belarus spilled over into this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, with organizers expelling the country from the song competition repeatedly breaking rules banning political content. The country’s original song, Ya Nauchu Tebya (Ill Teach You) by the group Galasy ZMesta, has been criticized by opposition figures who claim lyrics such as I’ll Teach You to Follow the Line endorsed the president’s brutal crackdown. Aleksandr G. Lukashenkos against anti-government. protests. Eurovision fans started a online petition ask the organizers to withdraw Belarus from the competition. This month, the European Broadcasting Union, which hosts the international musical show, written to Belarusian national broadcaster, BTRC, saying entry was not eligible to participate in the musical talent show in May this year in the Dutch city of Rotterdam. The song calls into question the non-political nature of the contest, according to the broadcast union statement.

Belarus was given the opportunity to submit a modified version of the song or a new melody. But after assessing the replacement, the union said in another Friday night statement that the new submission also broke the rules and that Belarus would be disqualified. Belarus was gripped for weeks by large-scale protests last year after Mr Lukashenko won a landslide victory in what many Western governments called a sham elections in August. Its security forces then brutally suppressed the mass protests. The two songs that the Eastern European nation entered on Eurovision this year have been criticized for what many considered to be pro-government lyrics and imagery. It was also discovered that the band performing the songs, Galasy ZMesta, had what could be interpreted as an anti-protest post on their website, targeting the people who are trying to destroy the country we love and live, and adding that we cannot remain indifferent to them. Eurovisions period status that the event is not political and that no text, speech, gesture of a political, commercial or similar nature will be authorized within the framework of the competition. Belarus started competing at Eurovision Song Contest in 2004 and has fielded one participant every year since, so they knew what they were doing when entering songs with political messages, said Oliver Adams, correspondent for Wiwibloggs, a widely read site for Eurovision news.

Although the coronavirus pandemic interrupted the Eurovisions 2020 grand finale, more than 180 million people watched the contest in 2019. As the world’s oldest annual TV music competition, it has gathered a very dedicated audience of enthusiastic fans. The competition, which began 65 years ago, solidified its place last year as a cultural phenomenon with a Netflix film gently poking fun at its eccentricities and obsessive fandom. Countries drawn to submit airs with political nuances to Eurovision are rare, but it has happened before. Georgia entered the song We Dont Wanna Put In for the 2009 competition held in Moscow, but the organizers rejected it to contain obvious references to Russian President Vladimir V. Putin, including the pun in the song’s title. Georgia withdrew from the competition that year, but denied that the song contained any political statements. This year, Armenia has also withdrawn from Eurovision. Its public broadcaster attributed the decision in part to the political fallout from the conflict with Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. This is not the first time that political tensions have been found in the Eurovision sphere, Mx said. Adams, who uses the gender-neutral courtesy title in place of Mr. or Mrs. These bubble issues outside Eurovision sometimes seep into the contest, he added, but in the end, they’re never going to break it.







