Riz Ahmed grateful for his “arduous” trip to Hollywood | Entertainment





Riz Ahmed is grateful for his “longer, tougher trip” to Hollywood. The ‘Sound of Metal’ star believes he must have “built” his film career because of his race, rather than being quickly propelled to success like his counterparts, but is grateful he was able to “build “his career up. He said: “I have a feeling for a lot of people, after a Shifty or a Four Lions, they’d be in Hollywood. After one of those, the business would be like, ‘Wicked – put the head of a period drama “. It’s not available to someone like me. Instead, it’s a shredding process – a much longer, more arduous journey. But it’s a trip I’m grateful for because it allows you to build a stronger foundation. You are not just booming. up, tap dancing on the clouds. You build your way. “ The 38-year-old actor has always insisted that he wants to “expand culture” with his work. He added, “I always tried to justify my decision to go into the arts by saying that I was doing it to expand culture, but I had started to realize that I had just twisted into pre-existing molds. I wanted to dig everything. “ Riz has struggled with impostor syndrome throughout his life. Speaking to the Daily Telegraph, he shared, “Maybe I’ll get a pat on the shoulder and I’ll be told I’ve been discovered. It’s probably good in that it keeps you on. toes. Honestly, I still haven’t got a ** **** clue of what I’m doing. But I think I now have a clearer idea of ​​who I am. “

