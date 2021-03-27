Entertainment
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 | I was an accidental actor, but still involved in party work, says Udhayanidhi Stalin
I campaigned for my grandfather and my father even in school and university
The son of the president of the DMK, the deputy Stalin, and head of the youth wing Udhayanidhi Stalin tests electoral waters in Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni, a constituency represented by his late grandfather and former chief minister Mr. Karunanidhi. In the past, he had said he had no plans for electoral politics. In an interview with The Hindu, he says he has always been involved in party work and that his thatha (grandfather) is his role model. Edited excerpts:
How does it feel to go from cinema to full-time politics? Did you ever say that you don’t like participating?
Even before joining the film industry, I was very active in politics. I campaigned for my grandfather and my father even in school and college. I grew up in Gopalapuram and have traveled extensively through Tamil Nadu for party work with my dad. With Kalaignars (Karunanidhi) personal assistant Shanmuganathan I used to reread his letters published in the party organ Murasoli. The cinema was just an accident. I was forced to make a movie and then offers came … a lot of my family is associated with the film industry. To launch out as a hero was a simple accident and I never thought that my first film was going to be a huge success. But I have always been involved in the work of the party. Cinema is an added bonus. Only 10% of the people who come to my public meetings seek the fame in me … a majority of others see me as Kalaignargrandson of s.
What was the response to your campaign?
I see the same public response that I saw in 2019. There is a clear anti-Modi wave in Tamil Nadu with the anti-exiting factors against AIADMK. People don’t differentiate between BJP and AIADMK … to them the two are the same. The wave against Prime Minister Modi has only intensified in the state due to various factors including CAA, NEET, etc. The BJP tries to use religion to gain votes, but the people of Tamil Nadu have always rejected such a community policy.
You have toured a lot. How confident are you that you will win in your place?
Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni is the strong DMK. Kalaignar won three times here. J. Anbalagan as a deputy was infected with the coronavirus while distributing welfare measures to the population and died. I am very confident of winning. It’s not that I don’t visit. I have covered most of the riding and people say I should focus on the other ridings. My team also works around the clock.
The influence of social media in this election is like never before. How active are your party officials on social media platforms?
There is no doubt that social media has an influence on elections. During the pandemic, we were in regular contact with the executives of the youth wing via zoom meetings. Social influencers have been appointed in all constituencies. In addition, our IT wing is also actively involved in promoting holiday content on social media. We need to keep abreast of the latest advances in communication technology. We have a strong presence on social networks.
The leaders of the DMK were known for their aggressive electoral strategies. But now the DMK has hired an agency to define your party strategies. Does this indicate a shortage of internal think tank?
Not at all. We have engaged IPAC to implement our program. We give them a job to do. They give ideas but our leader (Mr. Stalin) makes a decision. AIADMK hired someone who used to work for us. Even the BJP hired the services of an agency for electoral work. IPAC will leave after the election, it is just an agency that we use to use the available resources. They are only there to deliver our ideology to the people.
What is your political inspiration?
My father is my inspiration and my grandfather is my model. I’m only trying to learn a few lessons from their political career. Thatha was a versatile. You can’t compare him to anyone.
What problems have you identified in your constituency?
There are many narrow lanes. Poor roads and drainage facilities are poor. People are complaining about the power cuts. Beach traders were fired and AIADMK officials issued tokens for the new stores after accepting bribes. There is no parking space for vehicles in the constituency. If I am elected MP, I promised to solve these problems and develop it as a model constituency.
COVID-19 infections are on the rise again. Your opinion on locking and corona management
The lockdown to control the spread of the virus has been carried out by many countries. Here it could have been done in a planned manner. They tightened the lockdown without warning and people weren’t prepared. While closing all stores, this government has kept TASMAC open. It was a mistake. There was corruption in all purchases during the handling of the pandemic. There were allegations of huge corruption when purchasing PPE kits, bleach powder etc. The deaths of 43 doctors were suppressed from the population. This government has mismanaged the pandemic. If we come to power, we are sure to handle it in a much better way.
How do you propose to ensure clean and good governance, if you are elected?
We proposed to open a complaints cell in all the districts. Our leader has put in place a clear roadmap for the establishment of good quality infrastructure. Young and capable leaders will be appointed ministers to carry out development programs. My father has a proven track record as mayor, minister and chief deputy minister. There is not a single allegation against him … Our government will be very clean, safe for people, especially women. Everywhere I go, students and young first-time voters seek assurance on the abolition of NEET. We pledged to pass appropriate law to remove NEET from Tamil Nadu.
