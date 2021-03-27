Remembering Beloved Children’s Author Beverly Cleary | Entertainment

Before the 1950s and the invention of a creature called the adolescent, being a child could be a drag. Rules were strict, dress codes tough, parents loved but still tied to the convention that children should be seen and not heard.
That started to change when Benjamin Spock’s book “Baby and Child Care” arrived. Published in 1946, it entered the culture a few years later, rebelling against prevailing child rearing advice (“Never, never kiss your child,” one standard text advised, insisting that this would leave the poor man without adequate psychological defense.) That’s absurd, Spock insisted. Give all the love in the world and let your kids go about their lives free from too many rules. Thus were born the Sixties.
The time had exactly come for another revolution, toppling children’s literature that ranged from the didacticism of the Dick and Jane “see Spot run” line of books – which appeared in the 1930s and seemed out of date decades later – to seriously. professional Hardy Boys and the offhand racism of Laura Ingalls Wilder’s “Little House on the Prairie” series.
The time had come, in other words, for Beverly Cleary, who believed that children were quite wonderful beings who deserved literature that reflected their reality. “Why weren’t there more stories about children playing?” she asked. She answered his question, over the next several decades, with over 40 pounds.
A children’s librarian in Washington State, Cleary had grown up on the rural outskirts of Portland, Oregon, a place where children could run free in the woods, play by the river, and have all kinds of great adventures. . His first creation, “Henry Huggins”, released in 1950, centered on a young boy who never took on a challenge he didn’t like: a whirlwind of activity, he was a perpetual motion machine only occasionally brought to the fore. floor, like when the third grader was – ick – made to endure a girl’s kiss in a school play.
Quickly, Cleary gave Henry some neighbors she was telling stories about. One was Ellen Tebbits, the star of her second book, another third grader who bonds with a classmate over the woolen underwear that signaled a country-bumpkin background. Ellen is at her best when she thwarts another classmate, the obnoxious Otis Spofford, who constantly plans to come up with mortifying pranks to play.
Another group of neighbors would prove Cleary’s most enduring characters: Beatrice “Beezus” and Ramona Quimby. When we meet her, Ramona is four years old and a holy dread, clearly the alpha of the two and capable of havoc that Otis can only dream of. Ramona is the complete opposite of the unheard child, determined to announce his presence and make as much noise as possible as an assertion of himself. “I was a well-behaved little girl, not who I wanted to be,” Cleary said. The Guardian in an interview. Ramona was not, as the title of Cleary’s 1968 book “Ramona the Pest” makes clear, but neither was she malicious. She was just a normal child on an endless exuberant tear through life.
All of Cleary’s children are having fun. All are loved. All of them are fun, even if they face and solve the problems that life poses to them: how to fight against a giant beet in the classroom to show and tell? How to survive in the first year? How do you get dad to quit smoking? Life is also a problem for adults: Ramona and Beezus’ dad has been unemployed for some time, works as a grocery store clerk, goes to college to try to improve, and keeps things straight. go well.
Part of Cleary’s world of children’s books seems a bit anachronistic today. Portland’s hometown of Ramona and Beezus is known less as a family town these days than as a magnet for bearded hipsters who make $ 20 specialty cocktails and get covered in more tattoos than Queequeg does. sported it. Children aren’t seen much in the wild these days, but instead get attached to electronic displays. They certainly don’t hit the erasers together and wash the board after class. And when it comes to keeping a family of four housed and fed with the wages of a grocery store employee, well, give it a try.
But the essential truth of Cleary’s adventure, love, and simple human decency endures, and as long as there are children, her books will have a grateful audience.
Gregory McNamee writes on books, science, food, geography, and many more from his home in Arizona. Visit him on his website.