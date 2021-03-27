Is Michelle Williams older than the actor who played Henry in season 3?





For actor Michelle Williams,Dawson’s Creekwas one of his first acting concerts. No doubt he’s the one that put her on the map, leading to Oscar and Emmy nominated roles. Her character, Jen, dated a few different men on the TV show, including Henry in season 3. Was she older than the actor playing him? Michelle Williams starred in ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Michelle Williams in “Dawson’s Creek” (1998) | Getty Images Williams broke out as one of Dawson’s CreekThe show’s young stars when the show premiered in 1998. She played Jennifer “Jen” Lindley, who moved from New York to live with her grandparents in Capeside, Massachusetts, at the start of her sophomore year. high school. Jen immediately catches the attention of her new neighbor, Dawson Leery (James Van Der Beek). Dawson chases her impatiently and they start dating. But their relationship never really takes off beyond a few dates and occasional kissing. Jen breaks up with Dawson shortly after learning the truth about her past. She was the youngest of the stars of “ Dawson’s Creek ” Michelle Williams (Jennifer Lindley), James Van Der Beek (Dawson Leery), Katie Holmes (Joey Potter) and Joshua Jackson (Pacey) in “Dawson’s Creek” | Getty Images RELATED: Dawsons Creek: Which Of The Main Cast Members Was The Pilot’s Younger? Katie Holmes says they grew up together WhenDawson’s Creekstarted filming in 1997, the actor behind the titular character was 20 years old. Co-stars Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson were both 18 and close to graduating from high school. But Williams was actually about the same age as his character: 16. So it was even more formative for her. “It worked out well,” she told Natalie Portman in 2016 for Variety actors over actors series. “It’s kind of a childhood that’s hard to have or love, a lack of a childhood to have,” Williams said of being a minor actor. She added that she felt “a kind of extra protection” when working with child actors as adults. After Dawson, Jen takes time alone. She is dating a few dates in season 2 but remains mostly single until her first year. In Dawson’s Creek Season 3, freshman football player Henry Parker actively pursues Jen, though she rejects him multiple times. Following repeated interactions in which Jen insists they remain friends, the couple finally share their first kiss. Jen and Henry dated for months before breaking up after the prom. They make up in the season finale. However, Henry interrupts Season 4 after starting to attend boarding school. How old was Michael Pitt in “Dawson’s Creek”? Actor Michael Pitt portrayed Henry Parker inDawson’s Creek. (Despite the blue eyes and connecting blonde hair, he’s not related to Brad Pitt.) Pitt is best known for his roles in shows such asBoardwalk EmpireandHannibaland movies likeMurder in numbersandThe village. By the time Williams and Pitt started working together, she was 18 or 19. Pitt, portraying 14-year-old Henry, was a few years older than his character. Considering his birthday in April 1981, he was probably 17 when filming with Williams, which makes their age difference even less than that of their characters.







