Robert Kirkman interviews Frank Miller about his career from Batman to Hollywood





They also talk about the way they approach the story, “The Walking Dead”, Bill Sienkiewicz, Jack Kirby, Dave Gibbons, Daredevil, Elektra, “Hard Boiled”, etc.

If you’re a fan of comics, you know Frank Miller Last name. Over the course of his decades-long career, Millers worked on Daredevil, Elektra, Batman (especially The return of the dark knight), Wolverine, Sin City, 300, and too many other things to mention here have influenced countless people across the world and brought tons of new readers to the medium. Plus, it wasn’t just Millers’ harsh storytelling that inspired readers, he’s also a brilliant artist and inker whose unique style helped make the comics famous. You really can’t overstate Millers’ influence on the comics. As co-creator and writer of The walking dead, Invincible, Banned, and Oversight Song, Robert kirkman has had a great run so far. Not only its fantastic Invincible animated series premiered on Amazon Prime Video, for over ten years, AMC The walking dead was one of the top rated shows on TV, and the hugely popular series kicked off some spinoffs (Fear the living dead, The Walking Dead: The World Beyond), and more articles will be launched soon. So who better than Miller and Kirkman to team up in the first episode of an exclusive new series called Collider Connections, in which two people from the same industry have a fluid conversation about their careers without a moderator. During the 20 minute chat, you will see two people who clearly respect each other working while having fun. Topics covered include Batman, how each approaches the story, The walking dead, Bill sienkiewicz, Jack kirby, Dave Gibbons, Daredevil, Elektra, Hollywood, Robocop 2, Sin city, The mind, Hard boiled, and more. Believe me, if you are a fan of comics, you are going to really enjoy this conversation. Check out the video above and below for a list of what was discussed. You can also download the podcast conversation here. RELATED: Sin City Gets The TV Treatment With Frank Miller And Potentially Robert Rodriguez Collider connections: Where do your ideas come from?

What Kirkman wants Miller to do with Batman going forward.

What is Millers’ process for approaching the story?

How did he decide what he wanted to do Daredevil when he worked on the series?

Miller asks Kirkman how he came up with The walking dead.

Hard boiled

What is Miller looking for when he goes to write a book for someone else?

What Miller Learned From Bill Sienkiewicz.

Work with Dave Gibbons on The Life and Times of Martha Washington in the 21st Century.

What was Miller’s first experience in Hollywood?

Kirkman talks about the making of the early days The walking dead TV series and being told why he wasn’t getting thousands of zombies.

Does Miller think he will make another movie?

How Miller Works On Another Sin city. KEEP READING: The Walking Dead ‘: Robert Kirkman Provides Update on Carol & Daryl,’ Tales of the Walking Dead ‘& Other Possible Spinoffs ‘The Suicide Squad’ Red Band First Trailer Reveals James Gunn, King Shark & ​​All Sequel Is anyone ready for an extremely R-rated “Guardians of the Galaxy”? Read more

