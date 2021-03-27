WWE Legend Road Dogg In Hospital After Likely Heart Attack As Wife Asks Wrestling Fans To Pray For DX Icon

WWE Hall of Fame Road Doggs’ wife has asked fans to pray for him after he was hospitalized with a probable heart attack.

The 51-year-old former Generation D star, a multi-team champion with Billy Gunn as the New Age Outlaws, started to feel bad on Wednesday’s NXT show.

4 WWE legend Road Dogg hospitalized after suffering suspected heart attack Credit: WWE

4 Hall of Fame wife Tracy shared the chilling news on Facebook Credit: WWE

The star, real name Brian James, has now retired from the ring but still works for WWE backstage alongside Shawn Michaels and Triple H.

And he was rushed straight to the hospital for testing after helping with production of this week’s episode of Brand Black and Gold in Orlando, Florida.

His wife Tracy James broke the terrifying news in a moving Facebook post.

It read: I want to thank everyone for the prayers and the text.

Brian likely suffered a heart attack Thursday night after returning from Orlando. He gave it a try and was currently waiting for the results.

He has also seen a kidney specialist and will undergo a stress test. He has always been on pb medication for a high bp.

Please beg the whole test to come back for something we can fix.

I am a total wreck but I try so hard to be positive! Please pray for Brian.

It feels horrible that God heal my husband so he can come [home]! Thanks everyone!

Tracy also added that a doctor is expected to provide Road Dogg with an update on his condition this weekend.

She now added: Just an update: Doc just entered. The kidneys have come back clear and a heart probe is scheduled for Monday and they will then determine what to do.

Please continue to pray for him and his doctors. And our family. Thank you and we love you!

4 Road Dogg was part of the iconic D-Generation X faction Credit: WWE

Road Dogg won the Hardcore and Intercontinental titles after playing alone as a singles competitor.

But it was part of DX that he became a superstar and that effort was recognized in 2019 when the faction was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

He is a second generation wrestler with his father Bullet Bob Armstrong also recognized as a legendary figure in the trade.

The star courageously admitted that he suffered from drug and alcohol problems and that he was addicted to pain relievers.

But he found religion after a successful rehabilitation and remains one of the most beloved artists of the Attitude era.