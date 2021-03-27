Bulldog puppy stolen at gunpoint in North Hollywood target returned to owner – NBC Los Angeles





Police said on Saturday a French Bulldog puppy stolen at gunpoint from the parking lot of a Target store in North Hollywood was returned to the dog’s owner. The puppy was found late Friday night and the suspects wanted for the theft have remained in limbo, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. The family had offered a reward of $ 12,000 for the safe return of the puppy. The 5-month-old puppy, named Seven, was snatched up on March 20 at around 4:20 p.m., after two men inside the store saw 8-year-old Elani Valencia with her mother Jasmin and uncle walk in with the dog . . A store employee pursued two people who stole a dog from a Houston store and left. At one point, the woman jumps onto the car, which is moving at high speed. The men followed the uncle to the family car after he left the store with the puppy. Elani’s uncle tried to put Seven in the car to keep the dog safe, but one of the men pulled out a gun and grabbed the puppy before the two ran away. The two suspects are described as Hispanic men, around 20 years old, between 5 and 10 inches tall, with brown hair and eyes. One of the men wore black shoes, blue jeans, a camouflage jacket, a red hat turned back and gauge earrings. The other suspect was wearing white shoes, blue jeans and a black sweater. Police have seen an increase in thefts of French Bulldogs, which have been at the top of the American Kennel Club’s list of most popular dog breeds in Los Angeles for several years in a row. A stolen dog has been reunited with its owner after being taken away in a home invasion. As seen on NBC4 News on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Last month, two of singer Lady Gaga’s three French Bulldogs were stolen in Hollywood by two men who shot dead her longtime dog walker. The pets were later returned by a woman who said she found them. Earlier this month, Redondo Beach Police arrested a man and woman on suspicion of catching an 8-week-old French Bulldog from its owner and flying away in a Mercedes-Benz. The dog was recovered unharmed. Anyone with information on Seven’s flight has been asked to call the North Hollywood Division of LAPD at 818-623-4016.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos