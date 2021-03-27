REEL TALK: “Nobody” is action packed | Life

Person. It’s a simple, lonely word that sounds like the punchline of a kid’s joke, but in the case of Bob Odenkirks’ new film, Nobody, It’s No Joke.

Odenkirk plays Hutch, a married father stuck in a family business, living in chore every day. He and his gorgeous and successful wife Becca (Connie Nielsen) live separately under the same roof until one night, thanks to a strange sequence of fortuitous events, they are the victims of an armed robbery.

Seeing his son, Blake (Gage Munroe), heroically take on one of the thieves, Hutch takes the less violent solution to save his son. He was at a crossroads, and we can almost see the wheels spinning in his head as he chose peace over violence, much to his son’s disappointment. It is this event that awakens the real Hutch Mansell and this family world will never be the same again.

Hutch is not what we think we are, what is methodically revealed to us. In search of a kitty cat bracelet believed to have been stolen by the invaders of the house, Hutch tracks them down. We see this man transform from a sweet wet noodle into a powerful and intimidating predator, taking no flack from anyone.

Along the way, protecting a young woman on a bus from a group of thugs, Hutch shows us what he’s made of and inadvertently gets involved in a Russian crime ring.

The configuration of Nobody is flawless. We meet Hutch in a neighborhood holding a bloody cell and feeding a kitten. It’s oddly humorous as it creates the visual foreshadowing of events to come.

We are then immersed in Hutchs ho-hum, routine life, quickly edited to take us through its repetitive days until this momentous event happens. The ridiculously gruesome fun begins at warp speed as Hutch finds himself entwined in a dark and dangerous world.

Of course, my dear old daddy (Christopher Lloyd), who resides peacefully in a nursing home, and a longtime friend Harry (RZA) step in and create a comedic interlude as the blood spurts out and the number of bodies accumulates.

No one is a pure escape with absurd situations, clearly defined and portrayed good guys and bad guys, and a special effects team to bring it all to life.

While the bloody rampage and high body count is reminiscent of the John Wick movies, No One is far superior thanks to the omnipotent cast, script and soundtrack and editing. Think of it like Baby Driver meets John Wick and Home Alone.

Odenkirk brings his special mark of sarcasm to the role of Hutch, delivered through both dialogue and body language. Writer Derek Kolstad presents Odenkirk with a role that requires him to connect with audiences while still allowing us to suspend belief and he runs with it.

This action flick finds a way to tell a story about a man with a past life who tries his best to be a loving husband and father but just doesn’t succeed while masterfully fighting a crime ring. Unsurprisingly, Lloyd and RZA add their own touch of personality that pushes us on a roller coaster of laughter and shock, as the small group creates and implements their master plan.

Humor is hard to find in this type of movie, and yes the cast provides it, but the contrasting musical score, slow motion paired with explosions, gunshots, and faceless villains dropping dead tickle. sort of your funny bone. The familiar and upbeat tunes we hear are in complete juxtaposition to what our eyes are witnessing, creating a new sense of entertainment.

This is all just exaggerated enough to make it incredible and not offensive and redundant. The story isn’t exactly new, but the cast and editing style reignites the tried-and-true genre.

No one is for everyone, but if you need a creative escape to match the John Wick type movies, this one will satisfy your cinematic thirst.Reel Talk rating: 3 stars