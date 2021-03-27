India vs England 3rd ODI | Wasim Jaffer predicts KL Rahul as player to watch with photo of old Bollywood actor





After suggesting three changes to Virat Kohli in the game XI for the decider against England, former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer has now gone one step further and named the player to watch. Jaffer – who has built a star-studded reputation in the social space – used a touch of Bollywood to name the player. Also Read – IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips India vs England: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s England Tour of India ODI at MCA Stadium, Pune 13:30 IST March 28 Sunday It came as no surprise given his good form in the last two games, Jaffer chose KL Rahul as the player to watch. He tweeted the photo of erstwhile Bollywood actor Rahul Roy. Former Indian cricketer named KL Rahul after a fan asked him the question. Also Read – Sachin Tendulkar Health Update: No Fever, Master Blaster Is Doing Well After Testing Positive COVID-19 😁 #INDvsENG https://t.co/kGvqy6Adse pic.twitter.com/CwBeK1mLD0 Also Read – Wasim Jaffer suggests three changes to Virat Kohli playing XI for 3rd ODI against England via Cryptic Tweet – Wasim Jaffer (@ WasimJaffer14) March 27, 2021 Earlier, Jaffer ruled that Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal and Suryakumar Yadav should be drafted in the XI for the decision maker in Pune on Sunday. It would be interesting to see how many Jaffer’s picks find their way to the XI. Jaffer – who has played 31 tests for India and two ODIs – is considered one of the biggest national giants. The 43-year-old who recently retired from all forms of cricket is one of the few players to have accumulated more than 25,000 points in his career. Meanwhile, it’s a great game as England will be favorites for a change after the uplifting victory in the second ODI – Friday. Tourists would be looking to regain some pride at the end of the tour. England would feel like they’ve been dominated from the start – but this is their real opportunity to smile back in the dressing room.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos