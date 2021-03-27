Racist Moments From WWE Catalog Missing On Peacock Streaming





Fans of the WWE Network have seen and heard racist tropes in the ring for years. In 1990, during a confrontation between Roddy Piper and Bad News Brown, a black wrestler, Mr. Piper, who is white, showed up to the game with half of his face painted black. In 2005, Vince McMahon, the CEO of WWE, used a racial insult several times in a sketch prepared before he was shot down by Dwayne Johnson, then known as Rock. Until recently, these segments were available to watch on the WWE Network, allowing subscribers to revisit old WrestleMania episodes and seasons dating back to the 1980s. But this month, after WWE episodes started moving to Peacock, With NBCUniversals’ fledgling streaming service, longtime wrestling viewers noticed they couldn’t find any of the segments. The whole match is over, said Christopher Jeter, 30, who has watched pro wrestling since he was 10 and now writing about it for Daily DDT, a WWE news and opinion site. I wouldn’t say it’s a big loss.

NBCUniversal said Peacock reviews WWE content to make sure it aligns with Peacocks standards and practices, as it does with other shows and movies on the platform. Peacock and WWE are reviewing all past content to ensure it meets our 2021 standards, WWE said. NBCUniversal said in january that Peacock had acquired the exclusive broadcast rights to WWE Network content through a multi-year agreement. In March, the company ad that Peacock would feature WWE fan favorite content at launch, including all of the previous WrestleManias leading up to WrestleMania 37. The company said Peacock will continue to add WWE Network content to its library, making the entire archive available to fans. The removal of the segments comes as other streaming services and entertainment companies sought to give context to the audience for older movies and TV shows that feature offensive content.

The streaming service Disneys includes a 12-second warning that cannot be ignored before films like Dumbo and Peter Pan, which tells viewers they will see negative portrayals and mistreatment of people or cultures. Those stereotypes were wrong then and are wrong now, the disclaimer warns. Rather than removing this content, we want to recognize its damaging impact, learn from it and spark conversation to together create a more inclusive future. This month, Turner Classic Movies showed 18 classic movies, including The Jazz Singer and Breakfast at Tiffanys, which was preceded by commentary from film experts who prepared viewers for scenes they might find shocking or disturbing. HBO Max initially removed Gone With the Wind from its streaming service, then added it again with a four-minute introduction by TCM host Jacqueline Stewart, who explains the film’s enduring cultural significance even as it denies the horrors of slavery and its legacies of racial inequality. Back in June, an NBC spokesperson said four episodes of 30 Rock with blackface were pulled from circulation at the behest of Tina Fey, the show’s creator, and Robert Carlock, executive producer and showrunner. Mr Jeter, the WWE fan who writes about wrestling, said racist and sexist portrayals of women, blacks and other people of color have long been a part of professional wrestling.

It has become such a part of the oversight of the product that it has become expected, he said. But that’s not why I watch wrestling. Most fans, he said, watch wrestling because they appreciate the combination of athleticism and dramatic storytelling. Racist tropes were often a distraction from this, Mr Jeter said. I’m sure there are fans out there saying: Why are you censoring? he said. But it really doesn’t matter that they are getting rid of those stories and segments that haven’t aged really well and weren’t really good at the time.

