It’s time for spring picnics on the slopes





The bridge at the top of Strawberry Park offers stunning views of Beaver Creek and Vails Game Creek Bowl.

Tricia Swenson, [email protected] Picnics aren’t just for parks. On a hot spring day, the Rocky Mountains provide such a welcoming place as you can find at any other time of the year. Great views, sun, great food, and good friends are the main ingredients for a perfect picnic on the slopes. The picnic has been an integral part of Vails history since its inception. Books like The Inventors of Vail, Women of Vail, and Mountain Vision: The Making of Beaver Creek refer to picnicking as a hobby like skiing or hiking. There are a few accounts of how early investors would be led into Snowcat Kristi for a visit from Vail and a picnic or to learn more about plans for Beaver Creek after riding the IMP, a little snow cat, before stopping for lunch on a hillside. Picnicking has always been in vogue at Vail. Great food, drinks, good friends and music add to the experience.

Colorado Snowsports Museum, everyday special With spring weather on our doorstep, consider taking a break from skiing or snowboarding by bringing a picnic for your group. Soak up the sun and experience on one of the many decks on the Beaver Creek and Vail Mountains or create your own seating area. Many photos from Vail’s early days show picnickers getting creative with their skis and poles to create chairs or at least a backrest while enjoying a bite to eat. What foods are most resistant to mountain picnics? As caterer and owner of Colorful Cooking, Tracy Miller offers wraps. Depending on the type of bread you use, sandwiches can get soggy; wraps are my choice. They hold up very well if you don’t put too many vegetables in them. I avoid tomatoes and pickles and go for raw peppers and lettuce. Store the wrappers in Tupperware and you can cut them into different pieces depending on how many people are at your picnic, Miller said. Miller also suggests cutting the fruit at home for easier distribution and if you are making a deli board bring a baguette as it will hold better than slices of bread. In spring, it is sometimes more a question of being horizontal than of having vertical feet. This photo of skiers relaxing is from Mid Vail in 1975.

Colorado Snowsports Museum, everyday special If you don’t have time to make your own picnic, many restaurants have perfected take-out during the pandemic. The Riverfront Market at the Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa in Avon goes one step further. They’ve teamed up with Thule to bring you take out meals for breakfast, lunch, and après ski. Breakfast wraps, lunch sandwiches, cookies, brownies, fries and hummus round out some selections you can choose when choosing your picnic pack for the menu. Beer and wine spritzers are also available. Stop at their convenient location next to the Westin Gondola (# 7) and make your way to Beaver Creek via the Lower and Upper Beaver Creek Mountain Express lifts (# 15 and 18 respectively). Don’t forget to return the Thule Backpack to the Riverfront Market at the end of the day. No backpack? No problem! The Riverfront Market at the Westin Riverfront in Avon offers ready-made snacks, sandwiches and drinks in Thule backpacks.

Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa, everyday special Terraces and picnic areas can be found on both Beaver Creek and Vails trail maps . Look for the picnic table icon. Here is a sample of bridges at stations: Beaver Creek Rose Bowl Bridge Between Spruce Saddle and Rose Bowl, skiers to the right of the Cinch trail.

Racecourse bridge between Bear Trap and 1876 trails under the racetrack off the Centennial Express (# 6)

Stickline Deck near Centennial and Stickline trails

Strawberry Park Deck under the Strawberry Park Express (# 12) skiers to the left of the Beaver Creek Mountain Expressway trail. Vail Jebbys Deck Skiers to the right of Avanti, above the racecourse, easily spotted from Avanti Express (n ° 2)

Hawks Nest Deck atop Northwoods Express (# 11) and High Noon Express (# 5)

Windows Deck overlooks the Sun Down Bowl, off the Windows Road Trail

Skiers from Steadys Deck to the right of the Eagles Nest Ridge Trail and above the Lodgepole Trail

Belles Camp Top of Skyline Express (n ° 37) and Earls Express (n ° 29) Steadys Deck is one of the newest decks on Vail Mountain and is named in honor of Dr. Richard Steadman of the Steadman Philippon Research Institute in Vail.

