Best Film (Non-Fiction)
Backyard wildlife reserve
The Dark Lady for Best Film (Popular Choice)
Devi
Best Actor (Male)
Arnav Abdagire – Arjun
Best Actor (Female)
Purti Savardekar – The First Marriage
The award for best film (fiction)
Arjun
Best VFX
Prasad Sutar (Tanhaji: the unsung warrior)
Best sound design
Kaamod Kharade (Thappad)
Best production design
Manasi Dhruv Mehta (Gulabo Sitabo)
Best Editing
Yasha Pushpa Ramchandani (Thappad)
Best costume design
Veera Kapur Ee (Gulabo Sitabo)
Best choreography
“Khan” Farah.Dil bechara(Dil bechara)
Best photography
Avik Mukhopadhayay (Gulabo Sitabo)
Best background score
Mangesh Urmila Dhakde (Thappad)
Best action
Ramazan Bulut, RP Yadav (Tanhaji: the unsung warrior)
BOLLYWOOD NEWS
