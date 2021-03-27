Entertainment
What voice actors look like
Since its creation in January,SK8 infinityreceived rave reviews. The original new animated series follows a group of skateboarders and their adventures at “S”, an underground descending skateboard racing club held in an abandoned mine. The rules of S are simple; never speak of “S” other than “S”, and the first skater to cross the finish line wins.
SK8 infinityfocuses on two high school kids – Reki Kyan, a sophomore skateboarding enthusiast, and Langa Hasegawa, a Japanese transplant with no skateboarding experience – and their adventures at “S.” The other “S” skaters provide a colorful supporting cast: Miya Chinen, a child prodigy skater; Joe and Cherry Blossom, two senior “S” skaters; Shadow, a florist by day and a tough man by night; and Adam, the mysterious and undefeated Matador de l’Amour and one of the founders of “S.”
Click the button below to start this article in quick view.
The actors and the team ofSK8 infinityincludes familiar names to anime fans – director Hiroko Utsumi has directed titles likeBanana fishandRelease!,and the animation studio BONES is well known for producing shows such asMy Hero Academia.The voices ofSK8 infinitycan be heard in series likeMy hero university,Yuri !!! on the ice, andThe attack of the Titans.Funimation began airing the dubbed version of the series on February 6, which means fans of subs and voice acting can enjoy the series right away. Here are the voice actors between the two versions.
Matt Shipman and Tasuku Hatanaka as Reki
From the outside, Reki Kyan is an ordinary high school student with a passion for skateboarding; but at night he is a member of “S.” After helping transfer student Langa find a job by delivering a new skateboard to “S”, the two are drawn together into the world of underground skating. Reki is determined to help Langa learn to skate, and he takes Langa under his wing to teach him everything he knows. In addition to skating, Reki has a penchant for designing skateboards – he designed a line of prototype boards for Langa with the goal of helping him turn his snowboarding experience into a skate prowess.
In the English dub, Reki is voiced by Matt Shipman, who also voices Inasa Yoarashi inMy hero university,Cavendish inA piece,and Floch Forster inThe attack of the Titans. Tasuku Hatanaka, who voices Reki in the Japanese series, is known to have voiced Yuma Tsukumo inYu Gi Oh! Zexaland Denki Kaminari inMy Hero Academia.
Howard Wang and Chiaki Kobayashi as Langa
Langa Hasegawa, a recently transferred student returning from Canada to Japan, is a quieter counterpart of his close friend, Reki. After winning an “S” race with no skateboarding experience, Langa is working closely with Reki to convert her snowboarding experience to skateboarding. Since the death of his father, skateboarding has been the first thing to give Langa a sense of pleasure. Although usually calm and laid back, Langa tends to get impulsive when it comes to skateboarding and accepting challenges at “S.” It is a quick and dedicated study in skating; with the help of her fellow skaters, Langa quickly became popular with “S” and received the nickname “Snow”.
Howard Wang, who voices Langa in the English dub, is known to have voiced Whitley Schnee inRWBY,and Guang-Hong Ji inYuri !!! on the ice.Chiaki Kobayashi, from the Japanese series, has given her voice to series likeCells at work!,Fire force,andThis time, I reincarnated in Slime.
Daman Mills and Hikaru Midorikawa as Cherry Blossom
Kaoru Sakurayashiki, known as “Cherry Blossom” at “S”, is known to be a logical and calculated skater and a founding member of “S.” His skateboard is equipped with state-of-the-art AI, which he calls Carla, and his attention to detail helps him easily identify the bottom of the snowboard behind Langa’s movements. Cherry is a dedicated and competitive skater with a personal beef against Adam, another of the founding members of “S”. Despite her stern exterior, Cherry has a gentler side with her friends; he shares a close friendship with Joe (when the two don’t bicker) and quickly grows up to care about Reki and Langa as the two immerse themselves in the drama of “S.”
Cherry Blossom English voice actor Daman Mills lends his voice to a variety of roles, from Moonfish to Mustard inMy Hero Academiato Yakov Feltsman inYuri !!! on the ice.Its Japanese actor, Hikaru Midorikawa, also played Softon inBobobo-bo Bo-bobo,the temple demon inDemon slayer,and Best Jeanist inMy Hero Academia.
Jonah Scott and Yasunori Matsumoto as Joe
Kojiro Nanjo, or “Joe”, is another skater and founding member of “S.” While Joe is often portrayed as a gruff playboy and the “Fastest Six Pack Skater,” this character quickly dissipates around those he cares about. His Italian restaurant is often used as a hangout among skaters (despite his protests) and he’s quick to give fatherly advice to younger skaters – though he has a knack for pissing off the usually stoic cherry blossom, which is a close childhood friend. Some, like her compatriot Hiromi Higa, are jealous of Joe’s popularity with women.
Joe’s English voice actor Jonah Scott is known to play Legoshi inBEASTARS,as well as appearing in series such asThe attack of the TitansandKuroko basketball.Yasunori Matsumoto, his Japanese voice actor, lent his voice to characters like Jean Havoc inFullmetal Alchemistand Eren Kruger inThe attack of the Titans.
Ry McKeand and Takuma Nagatsuka as Miya
Miya Chinen is a skating prodigy; at just 13, he’s already a candidate for the Japan national team with a serious arsenal of stuff. After seeing Langa skate, Miya is quick to challenge him to a race while calling Reki a “slime”. While Miya can be arrogant and sassy, the young skater begins to warm up with Reki, Langa and the crew as they take him under their wing. Langa noted that while Miya is incredibly talented when it comes to skating, it seems like she’s not having fun doing it anymore – but, along with a new gang of friends, Miya is starting to feel the joy of skating again. Miya also has a penchant for cats and other soft animals, which is evident in her cat-themed skating uniform.
Miya is voiced by Ry McKeand in the English series, whose voice is featured in series such asThe attack of the Titans,Fairy tale,andToilet-Bound Hanako-kun.In the Japanese series, he is voiced by Takuma Nagatsuka, known for voicing Koji Koda inMy Hero Academia.
Chris Guerrero and Kenta Miyake as Shadow
Hiromi Higa leads a double life; at “S,” he plays Lord Shadow, the antihero skater with heavy rock fashion and flashy stuff, but during the day, Hiromi is a gracious worker in a florist shop who is dedicated to treating her boss well. Although he starts off as an opponent for the younger boys, he quickly warms up with them as they work together to train and take on Adam – he even eventually gives them “S” rides in his work vehicle. and take them to eat.
Shadow’s English voice actor Chris Guerrero has lent his voice to various roles inAssassination Class, Attack on Titan, Fairy Tail,andThis time, I reincarnated in Slime.Kenta Miyake, the Japanese voice actor for Shadow, is well known for playing All Might in My Hero Academiaand can be found in series such asNaruto,Gurren Lagann,and Soul Eater.
David Wald and Takehito Koyasu as Adam
Ainosuke Shind – who goes by “Adam” or “Matador of Love” to “S” – is a popular politician with a successful career. As one of the founders of “S”, Adam is infamous in racing for being currently undefeated and too flamboyant. With a slew of tricks up his sleeve that frequently leave his opponents seriously injured, challenging Adam is considered professional suicide – but for their friends, Reki and Langa don’t hesitate to challenge him. Adam has been in love with Langa since he first saw him skate, and Langa’s presence at “S” gave him the motivation to compete again. Although he has taken Miya under his leadership, Adam is dismissive and insulting towards the young skater. Ainosuke is careful to keep “S” and his public persona separate, but he often prioritizes “S” over his career.
Adam’s English actor David Wald previously voiced Hannes inThe attack of the Titans, Gajeel Redfox inFairy tale,and Keishin Ukai inHaikyuu !!.Takehito Koyasu, Adam’s Japanese voice actor, previously voiced Clayman inThis time I reincarnated in Slime, Dio Brando inJojo’s bizarre adventure, and the hand demon inDemon Slayer.
Next: Why So Said Kishibe Rohan Has No End
Why Sam Wilsons Aliens, Androids & Wizards Line Is Wrong
About the Author
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]