What voice actors look like

Since its creation in January,SK8 infinityreceived rave reviews. The original new animated series follows a group of skateboarders and their adventures at “S”, an underground descending skateboard racing club held in an abandoned mine. The rules of S are simple; never speak of “S” other than “S”, and the first skater to cross the finish line wins.

SK8 infinityfocuses on two high school kids – Reki Kyan, a sophomore skateboarding enthusiast, and Langa Hasegawa, a Japanese transplant with no skateboarding experience – and their adventures at “S.” The other “S” skaters provide a colorful supporting cast: Miya Chinen, a child prodigy skater; Joe and Cherry Blossom, two senior “S” skaters; Shadow, a florist by day and a tough man by night; and Adam, the mysterious and undefeated Matador de l’Amour and one of the founders of “S.”

The actors and the team ofSK8 infinityincludes familiar names to anime fans – director Hiroko Utsumi has directed titles likeBanana fishandRelease!,and the animation studio BONES is well known for producing shows such asMy Hero Academia.The voices ofSK8 infinitycan be heard in series likeMy hero university,Yuri !!! on the ice, andThe attack of the Titans.Funimation began airing the dubbed version of the series on February 6, which means fans of subs and voice acting can enjoy the series right away. Here are the voice actors between the two versions.

Matt Shipman and Tasuku Hatanaka as Reki

From the outside, Reki Kyan is an ordinary high school student with a passion for skateboarding; but at night he is a member of “S.” After helping transfer student Langa find a job by delivering a new skateboard to “S”, the two are drawn together into the world of underground skating. Reki is determined to help Langa learn to skate, and he takes Langa under his wing to teach him everything he knows. In addition to skating, Reki has a penchant for designing skateboards – he designed a line of prototype boards for Langa with the goal of helping him turn his snowboarding experience into a skate prowess.

In the English dub, Reki is voiced by Matt Shipman, who also voices Inasa Yoarashi inMy hero university,Cavendish inA piece,and Floch Forster inThe attack of the Titans. Tasuku Hatanaka, who voices Reki in the Japanese series, is known to have voiced Yuma Tsukumo inYu Gi Oh! Zexaland Denki Kaminari inMy Hero Academia.

Howard Wang and Chiaki Kobayashi as Langa

Langa Hasegawa, a recently transferred student returning from Canada to Japan, is a quieter counterpart of his close friend, Reki. After winning an “S” race with no skateboarding experience, Langa is working closely with Reki to convert her snowboarding experience to skateboarding. Since the death of his father, skateboarding has been the first thing to give Langa a sense of pleasure. Although usually calm and laid back, Langa tends to get impulsive when it comes to skateboarding and accepting challenges at “S.” It is a quick and dedicated study in skating; with the help of her fellow skaters, Langa quickly became popular with “S” and received the nickname “Snow”.

Howard Wang, who voices Langa in the English dub, is known to have voiced Whitley Schnee inRWBY,and Guang-Hong Ji inYuri !!! on the ice.Chiaki Kobayashi, from the Japanese series, has given her voice to series likeCells at work!,Fire force,andThis time, I reincarnated in Slime.

Daman Mills and Hikaru Midorikawa as Cherry Blossom

Kaoru Sakurayashiki, known as “Cherry Blossom” at “S”, is known to be a logical and calculated skater and a founding member of “S.” His skateboard is equipped with state-of-the-art AI, which he calls Carla, and his attention to detail helps him easily identify the bottom of the snowboard behind Langa’s movements. Cherry is a dedicated and competitive skater with a personal beef against Adam, another of the founding members of “S”. Despite her stern exterior, Cherry has a gentler side with her friends; he shares a close friendship with Joe (when the two don’t bicker) and quickly grows up to care about Reki and Langa as the two immerse themselves in the drama of “S.”

Cherry Blossom English voice actor Daman Mills lends his voice to a variety of roles, from Moonfish to Mustard inMy Hero Academiato Yakov Feltsman inYuri !!! on the ice.Its Japanese actor, Hikaru Midorikawa, also played Softon inBobobo-bo Bo-bobo,the temple demon inDemon slayer,and Best Jeanist inMy Hero Academia.

Jonah Scott and Yasunori Matsumoto as Joe

Kojiro Nanjo, or “Joe”, is another skater and founding member of “S.” While Joe is often portrayed as a gruff playboy and the “Fastest Six Pack Skater,” this character quickly dissipates around those he cares about. His Italian restaurant is often used as a hangout among skaters (despite his protests) and he’s quick to give fatherly advice to younger skaters – though he has a knack for pissing off the usually stoic cherry blossom, which is a close childhood friend. Some, like her compatriot Hiromi Higa, are jealous of Joe’s popularity with women.

Joe’s English voice actor Jonah Scott is known to play Legoshi inBEASTARS,as well as appearing in series such asThe attack of the TitansandKuroko basketball.Yasunori Matsumoto, his Japanese voice actor, lent his voice to characters like Jean Havoc inFullmetal Alchemistand Eren Kruger inThe attack of the Titans.

Ry McKeand and Takuma Nagatsuka as Miya

Miya Chinen is a skating prodigy; at just 13, he’s already a candidate for the Japan national team with a serious arsenal of stuff. After seeing Langa skate, Miya is quick to challenge him to a race while calling Reki a “slime”. While Miya can be arrogant and sassy, ​​the young skater begins to warm up with Reki, Langa and the crew as they take him under their wing. Langa noted that while Miya is incredibly talented when it comes to skating, it seems like she’s not having fun doing it anymore – but, along with a new gang of friends, Miya is starting to feel the joy of skating again. Miya also has a penchant for cats and other soft animals, which is evident in her cat-themed skating uniform.

Miya is voiced by Ry McKeand in the English series, whose voice is featured in series such asThe attack of the Titans,Fairy tale,andToilet-Bound Hanako-kun.In the Japanese series, he is voiced by Takuma Nagatsuka, known for voicing Koji Koda inMy Hero Academia.

Chris Guerrero and Kenta Miyake as Shadow

Hiromi Higa leads a double life; at “S,” he plays Lord Shadow, the antihero skater with heavy rock fashion and flashy stuff, but during the day, Hiromi is a gracious worker in a florist shop who is dedicated to treating her boss well. Although he starts off as an opponent for the younger boys, he quickly warms up with them as they work together to train and take on Adam – he even eventually gives them “S” rides in his work vehicle. and take them to eat.

Shadow’s English voice actor Chris Guerrero has lent his voice to various roles inAssassination Class, Attack on Titan, Fairy Tail,andThis time, I reincarnated in Slime.Kenta Miyake, the Japanese voice actor for Shadow, is well known for playing All Might in My Hero Academiaand can be found in series such asNaruto,Gurren Lagann,and Soul Eater.

David Wald and Takehito Koyasu as Adam

Ainosuke Shind – who goes by “Adam” or “Matador of Love” to “S” – is a popular politician with a successful career. As one of the founders of “S”, Adam is infamous in racing for being currently undefeated and too flamboyant. With a slew of tricks up his sleeve that frequently leave his opponents seriously injured, challenging Adam is considered professional suicide – but for their friends, Reki and Langa don’t hesitate to challenge him. Adam has been in love with Langa since he first saw him skate, and Langa’s presence at “S” gave him the motivation to compete again. Although he has taken Miya under his leadership, Adam is dismissive and insulting towards the young skater. Ainosuke is careful to keep “S” and his public persona separate, but he often prioritizes “S” over his career.

Adam’s English actor David Wald previously voiced Hannes inThe attack of the Titans, Gajeel Redfox inFairy tale,and Keishin Ukai inHaikyuu !!.Takehito Koyasu, Adam’s Japanese voice actor, previously voiced Clayman inThis time I reincarnated in Slime, Dio Brando inJojo’s bizarre adventure, and the hand demon inDemon Slayer.

