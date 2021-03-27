Theme parks may reopen with indoor rides and outdoor lines





California theme parks reopening this spring may hold indoor rides, but must line up for visitors outside and require all park visitors and workers to wear face coverings except when eating and drink, according to the recently published public health rules. The State Department of Public Health’s guidelines for theme park attractions were released less than a week before the theme parks reopened April 1 date under revised COVID-19 rules. Parks that open on Thursday will be limited to no more than 15% of maximum capacity until cases of coronavirus in the county that is home to the parks decline further. In Southern California, only Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia announced plans to open on Thursday. Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park plan to open on April 30. Universal Studios Hollywood plans to open in late April and Knotts Berry Farm in Buena Park plans to open sometime in May. A coalition of theme park operators has been lobbying Gov. Gavin Newsom for months to issue detailed guidelines to help parks plan what rides they can reopen after Thursday and guidelines for health and that must be applied. A spokesperson for the California Attractions and Parks Assn. could not be reached for comment on Saturday. Among the guidelines published on Friday are: Parks must create weekly coronavirus screening program for workers

Face shields must be worn by workers and guests at all times, except when eating and drinking

Performers who cannot wear a mask in the park must stay at least six feet from all other people

Only state visitors will be permitted and visitor groups cannot include members of more than three households

Indoor walks do not last more than 15 minutes

Queues should be outside and guests from different households should stand six feet apart

Guests from the same household must board transport vehicles together; guests from different households must be at least six feet apart on the rides

Attractions must be closed if a large number of runners lose their mask during the ride

Face protection should be offered to runners who lose their coverage during a race

Eating and drinking will only be allowed in designated areas, not in the queues. The guidelines that allow indoor rides to reopen signal good news for Disneyland and Universal Studios Hollywood, where many of the more popular rides transport visitors to indoor structures with 3D visual effects and animatronics. This includes the Harry Potter tour and the banned trip to Universal Studios and Pirates of the Caribbean at Disneyland. But a handful of other indoor rides last more than 15 minutes, violating new state rules, including Disneylands Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, which lasts 18 minutes, according to Touringplans.com, a website that collects data on theme parks. The ride, which transports park visitors into battle with the evil First Order, opened in January 2020, just two months before the pandemic forced theme parks across the state to close in March.







