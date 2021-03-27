Miley Cyrus, Priyanka Chopra and more Hollywood stars who took to social media this week





In the days of social media, all the buzz related to Hollywood stars is in their Instagram and Twitter handles. From beautiful vacation photos to sharing the most intimate moments of their lives, celebrities always keep their fans up to date with their social media updates. Check out some of the week’s most interesting Instagram / Twitter posts. Top Instagram / Twitter posts of the week Marvel Studios postpones Black Widow release Marvel Studios announced the postponed dates of the next film via its Instagram account Black Widow, which stars Scarlett Johansson in the lead role. The film was due for release in 2020 but has been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Again, the manufacturers made the decision to push the release to July 9 instead of May 7. Miley Cyrus celebrates Hannah Montana’s 15th birthday Popstar Miley Cyrus took to Instagram and celebrated her show’s 15th anniversary Hannah montana. She posted a photo of a handwritten letter she wrote to her onscreen character Hannah. Miley also shared photos from the birthday party. Priyanka Chopras NY restaurant opens for customers Our own Priyanka Chopras Indian restaurant in New York City, Sona, opened to the public on Friday. the Quantico The star took to her Instagram and announced the opening with some stunning photos of the restaurant. She is not at the event in New York and wrote that she felt devastated about it. James Gunn launches Suicide Squad 2 trailer DC fans were in for a treat this week as director James Gunn released the trailer for the upcoming film Suicide Squad 2 in his Twitter handle. He warned his audience about the language and blood of adults and expressed his anticipation for the film’s release. The film stars Margot Robbie, John Cena and Idris Elba in key roles and is scheduled for release on August 6, 2021. Ashley Tisdale announces the birth of a baby girl High school musicActress Ashley Tisdale took to her Instagram account and announced the birth of her daughter. She shared a black and white photo of the baby’s hands holding Ashleys fingers. She also shared her daughter’s name, Jupiter Irish French. Jennifer Aniston writes heartfelt note for Gloria Steinem Popular actress Jennifer Anistons’ Instagram account saw a flood of emotions from her fans as she wrote a lovely note for American journalist Gloria Steinem on her birthday. Jennifer expressed her gratitude and said that Gloria had shaped her and many other women throughout their lives. She also expressed her love with a nice video of them together. Kim Kardashian posts first holiday pic Popular Hollywood diva Kim Kardashian appears to have coped with her breakup with husband Kanye West. She posted a series of photos on her Instagram with sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. The ladies seem to be enjoying the beaches and the sea in a tropical paradise. The photos also featured her daughter North West. Nick Jonas shares BTS video of Spaceman Singer Nick Jonas took to his Instagram account and posted a behind-the-scenes video of the sets from Astronaut. He can be seen singing with passion in the video. The clip revolves around the story of a man stuck in an alien world as he remembers his beloved and of course the role of the lover is played by Priyanka Chopra. Dwayne Johnson announces the casting of Pierce Brosnans as Dr. Fate Actor Dwayne Johnson will soon be seen in the DC movie, Black adam try the titular role. Recently he announced the casting of Pierce Brosnan for the role of Dr. Fate. The film also features Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone. Jason Bateman mourns the death of Jessica Walter Actor Jason Bateman posted a heartfelt message on Twitter and mourned the death of actress Jessica Walter. Bateman played the role of Jessicas’ son on the TV show Development stopped. Jessica Walter died Wednesday at the age of 80. RIP Jessica Walter. What an incredible career, filled with incredible performances. I will forever remember the time I spent with her, watching her bring Lucille Bluth to life. She was one of a kind. All my love and thoughts to his family. Jason Bateman (@batemanjason) March 25, 2021 Image Source: Miley Cyrus and Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Log in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos