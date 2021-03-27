Lawsuit claims Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted woman in 2012





A New York woman sued deceased film producer Harvey Weinstein, claiming he sexually assaulted her in his Beverly Hilton Hotel suite in November 2012. The lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday said the woman, Hayley Gripp, now 27, was lured into the Weinsteins room by an associate who struck up a conversation with her in the hotel lobby . Once inside the room, Weinstein allegedly sexually assaulted and attempted to rape Gripp, pinning her, force-penetrating her with his fingers and exposing her genitals to her as he masturbated on her body. Gripp fought and managed to escape the attack and in so doing caused a significant injury to Weinsteins’ genitals, according to the costume. The lawsuit alleges the assault was facilitated by Weinsteins’ associate, who persuaded Gripp to meet Weinstein, forced her to drink alcoholic beverage, guarded the door during the attack, and threatened to ruin her life of Gripps if she reported the incident. Gripp, an aspiring actress and model, was 19 at the time of the alleged incident. She was at the Beverly Hilton before heading to a casting date. Weinstein’s anonymous associate invited Gripp to meet with the producer and discuss the woman’s work for the Tourette Syndrome Foundation. Gripp, who has Tourette’s syndrome, was a young ambassador for the organization, now known as the Tourette Association of America. Gripp did not disclose the incident to anyone, claiming in the lawsuit that she was scared and intimidated by threats from Weinstein. She was also worried about getting into trouble for firing back. The lawsuit said Gripp did not realize Weinstein was his alleged attacker until November 2018, when numerous allegations of sexual abuse against the producer were widely publicized, sparking the #MeToo movement. Gripp said she was subsequently diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, which she recognized to be related to the alleged assault. Weinstein, 69, was convicted in February 2020 of committing a criminal sex act and third degree rape. He is serving a 20-year sentence for an attack in 2006 against former production assistant Mimi Haley. Weinstein must serve an additional three years in prison for raping aspiring actress Jessica Mann at a Manhattan hotel in 2013. The sentences will be consecutive. In October, Los Angeles County prosecutors charged the disgraced Hollywood mogul with six more counts of sexual assault involving two other alleged victims. He is accused of raping and sexually assaulting five women in LA County from 2004 to 2013. Christa Riggins, an attorney for Gripp, said the woman did not bring criminal charges against Weinstein, but was willing to cooperate with the police if she pursued the case. Gripp seeks a jury trial and seeks unspecified damages. Imran H. Ansari, an attorney for Weinstein, told the New York Post that his client denies Gripps’ claims. Mr Weinstein categorically denies the allegations made against him in the complaint that came out of the carpentry shop, and intends to vigorously defend himself against the lawsuit, Ansari said.







