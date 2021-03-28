Allu Arjun’s entry to Bollywood, Godzilla vs Kong roars, Saina a disaster





As another day weaves its way through the annals of time, it’s time to take a look back at the biggest news players in the entertainment world who made entertainment news all the rage today. From Mumbai Saga Diving Further and Godzilla vs. Kong Roaring Further at the box office to Saina being a box office disaster on day one, Allu Arjun’s entry to Bollywood and Neetu Kapoor’s fangirl moment with Neha Kakkar at the box office, television and the South have all grabbed headlines to make the entertainment news all the rage today. Also Read – Allu Sirish talks about his older brother Allu Arjun’s plans to enter Bollywood with a pan-Indian film [Exclusive] So, without further ado, here are the entertainment news for March 27, 2021: Mumbai Saga dives again at the box office John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi’s Mumbai saga failed to make an impression throughout its first week other than Sunday, and now, according to our well-placed trade source, has seen a bigger drop than scheduled for the second Friday. Read also – Nagaiah, the Vedam costar of Allu Arjun, dies at the age of 77 Read the full story here: Mumbai Saga at box office day 8 – John Abraham-Emraan Hashmi star dives again after lackluster first week Also Read – BollywoodLife.com Awards 2021 Winners: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Sushanth and More Take Top Honors in Southern Film Category Godzilla vs. Kong roars again at the box office Neither a midweek outing, nor the 2nd wave of coronavirus, and not even tightened lockdowns in parts of Maharashtra and Punjab, or nighttime curfews, or a 50% occupation in Maharashtra theaters could deter the audience to emerge for Godzilla vs. Kong. Read the full story here: Godzilla vs. Kong at the box office Day 3 – The movie monsters continue to cheer; Southern markets mark again Saina a box office disaster on day one There was little to no buzz for the Parineeti Chopra star from the moment the teaser was released, with the trailer doing her no favors either, and the writing is pretty much on the wall for the biopic. of Saina Nehwal from day one. Read the full story here: Saina box office day 1 – Parineeti Chopra’s biopic on Saina Nehwal takes a DISASTERING opening; COVID-19 restrictions notwithstanding Allu Arjun’s Bollywood Entrance BollywoodLife had the perfect opportunity to ask Allu Sirish about when we might expect to see his older brother and one of Telugu cinema’s biggest stars, Allu Arjun, break into Bollywood with a Pan-Indian film. really blue. Read the full story here: Allu Sirish talks about his older brother Allu Arjun’s plans to enter Bollywood with a pan-Indian film [Exclusive] Neetu Kapoor’s fangirl moment with Neha Kakkar For the first time, Neetu Kapoor will be seen on a show without her husband, the late and legendary Rishi Kapoor, and she shares how nervous she was to appear on Indian Idol 2021 without him. Read the full story here: DO YOU BELIEVE IT? Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor had a major FAN MOMENT when she met Neha Kakkar on a flight Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.









What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos