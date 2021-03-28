dealing with anxiety, lockdown, and relationships

Normal text size Larger text size Very large text size On the screen, a psychiatrist rushes along the bush tracks, trying to break a stranger’s running record while blaming himself for the death of a patient who took her own life. That’s a lot to figure out, but playing a mental health professional with anxiety issues resonated with actor Geraldine Hakewill, whose new ABC drama, Wakefield, seems made for the times when fire, a pandemic and social isolation have strained us all. The more isolated we are from our communities, and the more time we spend in this black hole of our internet life, the less we connect physically and emotionally, explains Geraldine via Zoom of a bucolic town in central Victoria, a place that she much prefers bustling cities. The 33-year-old actor and singer, who plays Peregrine Fisher in Ms Fishers Modern Murder Mysteries, and opposite Rebecca Gibney at Wanted to, has now become Dr Kareena Wells in Wakefield, located in a mental hospital in the middle of the escarpments of the Blue Mountains of New South Wales. The show was no stranger to its own turmoil. Filming began in the summer over a year ago, but bushfires forced production to move to the NSW Southern Highlands, which were also affected by the fires. In March 2020, COVID-19 halted filming as the cast retired to lockdown. After a hiatus of nearly five months, filming resumed in July amid midwinter greenery growing on charred trees. Security protocols meant Geraldine could no longer share a trailer with her co-star Mandy McElhinney (Bad mothers, Natural child), that masks should be worn between stages and props disinfected between takes.

The actor and crew testing for the coronavirus has been augmented by isolation bubbles. One Friday, Geraldine and British actor Rudi Dharmalingam (The Split, Tin tin), who plays psychiatric nurse Nikhil Katira, took COVID tests, isolated for the weekend, then filmed a series of intimate scenes the following Monday. Everything went smoothly compared to the turmoil the world was living in, recalls Geraldine, also known as Geri. She adds this lockdown, spent mostly at home in the foothills of the Victorias Great Dividing Range with her partner, actor Mark Leonard Winter (Pine gap, Intelligent man), and their West Highland Terrier and Border Collie, were relatively normal. We had our first experience of isolation when we moved here a few years ago, she laughs. Geraldine, who got JobKeeper payments with most Wakefield the cast and crew, went for bush walks with Mark before the couple left Victoria before the border closed so Mark could play a role in Byron Bay. The lockdown has been a really shitty time for a lot of people, and we’ve been incredibly lucky to have a job, she says. Yes Wakefield sounds heavy, it should be noted that it features mild, relatable humor and stigmatizing diagnoses are kept to a minimum. Geraldines’ character Kareena in therapy herself is rock for everyone she works with, but it’s wrong. As a person who likes to be in control and I understand that, I like to be in control, this is not a good place for her either. Geraldine was open to her own sometimes debilitating anxiety. Has this anxiety ever hampered her as a performer? I think yes. Being self-aware or anxious had affected my ability to feel fully immersed in my job and to feel confident enough to be the best of myself. I remember going to Logies the first time I went with Rebecca [Gibney] as its date. I was in a really bad headspace in my life, and I was so embarrassed. You’re dressed, there are cameras along the red carpet, you’re trying to be the best public version of yourself, and I felt so down on who I was.

When you get to escape in a character, it’s easier because you’re trying to be someone else. I improved a lot doing Geri’s stuff. I’m sure a lot of actors go through this. You’ve been taught to be different people, but you haven’t necessarily learned to feel comfortable in yourself. You’ve been taught to be different people, but you haven’t necessarily learned to feel comfortable in yourself. Gibney, an acting mentor, said Geraldine had the brain of an Einstein and the body of a model and that she was goofy and funny, with a metabolism, like a racehorse. I get hungry very quickly, said Geraldine. Brands always say if we have a kid he’s going to be scared all the time because if I’m hungry now then [during pregnancy] it’s just going to be beyond. If I ever get a little angry, hell quietly slips me a sandwich and rushes into the other room. I was always lucky to be able to eat whatever I wanted, but I had skin problems until my twenties, she said, referring to acne, so I had to be in. good health and take care of myself. Geraldine wears a Magali Pascal dress, A.Emery sandals. Credit:GK Photography Geraldine was born in 1987 in Paris, where her family lived temporarily while her father, Peter, a general practitioner, worked in the management of tropical diseases.

When Geraldine was nine months old, the family moved to Geneva, Switzerland, and then to Chennai in southern India so that her parents could practice meditation in an ashram. Her mother, Elizabeth, is still a meditation teacher, now dividing her time between Australia and India. Meditation has always been an integral part of my mental health self-care practices, says Geraldine. The meditation mom teaches is called Heartfulness, which is raja yoga meditation: very simple, no chanting. You sit in silence and focus on the heart. I’ve been doing this since I was little. Loading I have tried all kinds of different. I have the Headspace app, and the meditation to fall asleep It’s this man, I think he’s Welsh, and he’s talking about going to an antique store on a rainy day that’s

my favorite thing in the whole world. That and watch [British TV show] The repair shop on the ABC, she laughs. I’m such a nerd. Growing up on the North Shore of Sydneys from the age of four, Geraldine often walked past a large white house with rolling lawns on a wealthy street in Burns Road, Wahroonga, on her way to elementary school, and imagined herself as member of an imaginary family who lived inside. My name might have been Serena, she recalls. I figured I had five or six siblings and we had big cars. I think it was an amalgamation of some of the kids from wealthy families that I went to school with. My character was confident and popular. I never told anyone about it; I haven’t played it. I would just tell these stories to myself. In truth, her family lived in a tiny rented wooden plank house with a horrible rainbow rug that Geraldine thought was haunted by ghosts. She grew up with a younger brother, Lucas, and was 14 when her parents separated. Her father subsequently remarried and Geraldine became the eldest of six children, including two brothers-in-law and two half-siblings. It’s a pyramid of children, she jokes, and I’m at the top.

Geraldine wears KitX dress, Holly Ryan earrings. Credit:GK Photography After graduating from the Western Australian Academy of the Performing Arts, Geraldines played the first professional role on stage in Bertolt Brechts.

Baal, directed by Simon Stone, at the Melbournes Malthouse Theater in 2011. It was there that she met her future partner, Mark. I had heard a lot about him and he was outside smoking a cigarette wearing a leather jacket and

I was like, man, you’re a wanker. The two continued to meet in various theater circles over the following years: we had the same friends but we were never friends ourselves. But in 2017 they were thrown together Chimerical at the Sydney Theater Company and became a couple. Geraldine says she was drawn to Marks’ quirky shyness. He is incredibly intelligent and thoughtful and has a very strong sense of self. I’m also drawn to really weird people. Geraldine tried to propose to Mark, but got so nervous that she ended up fighting instead. He thought I was having an affair. It was one of those classic moments of miscommunication. Geraldine finally revealed that she was anxious because she had marriage in mind. Mark told him it was a great idea. A year later, the couple were dining at their local pub. If the offer still stands, Mark said,

I would love to marry you. In the pub parking lot after dinner, Geraldine knelt down and officially asked Mark to marry her.