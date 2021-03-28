Entertainment
dealing with anxiety, lockdown, and relationships
On the screen, a psychiatrist rushes along the bush tracks, trying to break a stranger’s running record while blaming himself for the death of a patient who took her own life. That’s a lot to figure out, but playing a mental health professional with anxiety issues resonated with actor Geraldine Hakewill, whose new ABC drama, Wakefield, seems made for the times when fire, a pandemic and social isolation have strained us all.
The more isolated we are from our communities, and the more time we spend in this black hole of our internet life, the less we connect physically and emotionally, explains Geraldine via Zoom of a bucolic town in central Victoria, a place that she much prefers bustling cities.
The 33-year-old actor and singer, who plays Peregrine Fisher in Ms Fishers Modern Murder Mysteries, and opposite Rebecca Gibney at Wanted to, has now become Dr Kareena Wells in Wakefield, located in a mental hospital in the middle of the escarpments of the Blue Mountains of New South Wales.
The show was no stranger to its own turmoil. Filming began in the summer over a year ago, but bushfires forced production to move to the NSW Southern Highlands, which were also affected by the fires.
In March 2020, COVID-19 halted filming as the cast retired to lockdown. After a hiatus of nearly five months, filming resumed in July amid midwinter greenery growing on charred trees.
Security protocols meant Geraldine could no longer share a trailer with her co-star Mandy McElhinney (Bad mothers, Natural child), that masks should be worn between stages and props disinfected between takes.
The actor and crew testing for the coronavirus has been augmented by isolation bubbles. One Friday, Geraldine and British actor Rudi Dharmalingam (The Split, Tin tin), who plays psychiatric nurse Nikhil Katira, took COVID tests, isolated for the weekend, then filmed a series of intimate scenes the following Monday.
Everything went smoothly compared to the turmoil the world was living in, recalls Geraldine, also known as Geri. She adds this lockdown, spent mostly at home in the foothills of the Victorias Great Dividing Range with her partner, actor Mark Leonard Winter (Pine gap, Intelligent man), and their West Highland Terrier and Border Collie, were relatively normal. We had our first experience of isolation when we moved here a few years ago, she laughs.
Geraldine, who got JobKeeper payments with most Wakefield the cast and crew, went for bush walks with Mark before the couple left Victoria before the border closed so Mark could play a role in Byron Bay.
The lockdown has been a really shitty time for a lot of people, and we’ve been incredibly lucky to have a job, she says.
Yes Wakefield sounds heavy, it should be noted that it features mild, relatable humor and stigmatizing diagnoses are kept to a minimum. Geraldines’ character Kareena in therapy herself is rock for everyone she works with, but it’s wrong. As a person who likes to be in control and I understand that, I like to be in control, this is not a good place for her either.
Geraldine was open to her own sometimes debilitating anxiety. Has this anxiety ever hampered her as a performer? I think yes. Being self-aware or anxious had affected my ability to feel fully immersed in my job and to feel confident enough to be the best of myself.
I remember going to Logies the first time I went with Rebecca [Gibney] as its date. I was in a really bad headspace in my life, and I was so embarrassed. You’re dressed, there are cameras along the red carpet, you’re trying to be the best public version of yourself, and I felt so down on who I was.
When you get to escape in a character, it’s easier because you’re trying to be someone else. I improved a lot doing Geri’s stuff. I’m sure a lot of actors go through this. You’ve been taught to be different people, but you haven’t necessarily learned to feel comfortable in yourself.
You’ve been taught to be different people, but you haven’t necessarily learned to feel comfortable in yourself.
Gibney, an acting mentor, said Geraldine had the brain of an Einstein and the body of a model and that she was goofy and funny, with a metabolism, like a racehorse.
I get hungry very quickly, said Geraldine. Brands always say if we have a kid he’s going to be scared all the time because if I’m hungry now then [during pregnancy] it’s just going to be beyond. If I ever get a little angry, hell quietly slips me a sandwich and rushes into the other room.
I was always lucky to be able to eat whatever I wanted, but I had skin problems until my twenties, she said, referring to acne, so I had to be in. good health and take care of myself.
Geraldine was born in 1987 in Paris, where her family lived temporarily while her father, Peter, a general practitioner, worked in the management of tropical diseases.
When Geraldine was nine months old, the family moved to Geneva, Switzerland, and then to Chennai in southern India so that her parents could practice meditation in an ashram. Her mother, Elizabeth, is still a meditation teacher, now dividing her time between Australia and India.
Meditation has always been an integral part of my mental health self-care practices, says Geraldine. The meditation mom teaches is called Heartfulness, which is raja yoga meditation: very simple, no chanting. You sit in silence and focus on the heart. I’ve been doing this since I was little.
Loading
I have tried all kinds of different. I have the Headspace app, and the meditation to fall asleep It’s this man, I think he’s Welsh, and he’s talking about going to an antique store on a rainy day that’s
my favorite thing in the whole world. That and watch [British TV show] The repair shop on the ABC, she laughs. I’m such a nerd.
Growing up on the North Shore of Sydneys from the age of four, Geraldine often walked past a large white house with rolling lawns on a wealthy street in Burns Road, Wahroonga, on her way to elementary school, and imagined herself as member of an imaginary family who lived inside.
My name might have been Serena, she recalls. I figured I had five or six siblings and we had big cars. I think it was an amalgamation of some of the kids from wealthy families that I went to school with. My character was confident and popular. I never told anyone about it; I haven’t played it. I would just tell these stories to myself.
In truth, her family lived in a tiny rented wooden plank house with a horrible rainbow rug that Geraldine thought was haunted by ghosts. She grew up with a younger brother, Lucas, and was 14 when her parents separated. Her father subsequently remarried and Geraldine became the eldest of six children, including two brothers-in-law and two half-siblings. It’s a pyramid of children, she jokes, and I’m at the top.
After graduating from the Western Australian Academy of the Performing Arts, Geraldines played the first professional role on stage in Bertolt Brechts.
Baal, directed by Simon Stone, at the Melbournes Malthouse Theater in 2011. It was there that she met her future partner, Mark. I had heard a lot about him and he was outside smoking a cigarette wearing a leather jacket and
I was like, man, you’re a wanker.
The two continued to meet in various theater circles over the following years: we had the same friends but we were never friends ourselves. But in 2017 they were thrown together Chimerical at the Sydney Theater Company and became a couple. Geraldine says she was drawn to Marks’ quirky shyness.
He is incredibly intelligent and thoughtful and has a very strong sense of self. I’m also drawn to really weird people.
Geraldine tried to propose to Mark, but got so nervous that she ended up fighting instead. He thought I was having an affair. It was one of those classic moments of miscommunication.
Geraldine finally revealed that she was anxious because she had marriage in mind. Mark told him it was a great idea. A year later, the couple were dining at their local pub. If the offer still stands, Mark said,
I would love to marry you.
In the pub parking lot after dinner, Geraldine knelt down and officially asked Mark to marry her.
It was a total mess, which is perfect for us, she says. The couple plan to tie the knot once travel restrictions are relaxed enough to accommodate all of their guests at their wedding.
Meanwhile, Geraldine has a beautiful and subtle singing voice best heard on a self-written 2018 EP, You never saw that smile to console themselves and others in good times and bad. Her tone sounds a bit like Joni Mitchell, I say, a comparison that makes her smile as her mother often played Mitchells records.
Loading
In 2019, Geraldine played the painfully shy Mari in the play The Rise and Fall of Little Voice, imitating the voices of various great divas. I sing all the time, she said. I think I was singing before I could speak. If I’m alone in the car that’s pretty much what I do. I tried to write songs with different musicians that I know and love.
Now after completing the consecutive shoots of Wakefield and a second season of Mrs. Fisher, a devouring acting game can take a back seat. I have some space to do other things.
Beyond Blue: 1300 224 636. Lifeline: 13 11 14.
Watch all episodes of Wakefield on ABC iView from April 2.
Photography by GK Photography. Styling by Melissa Boyle. Hair and makeup by Karen Burton.
This article appears in Sunday life magazine in the Sun-Herald and the Sunday age on sale March 28. To learn more about Sunday Life, visit The Sydney Morning Herald and Age.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]