Kendall Jenner arrives at Pilates class in West Hollywood while wearing a pair of Yeezy slides

Kendall Jenner was spotted arriving at a Pilates class in West Hollywood on Saturday morning.

The 25-year-old social media personality was accompanied by a group of her friends as she crossed an empty street before entering the fitness center.

Upon her exit, the influencer was spotted wearing a pair of Yeezy Slides, which were designed by her ex-brother Kanye West; the rapper is currently working on a contentious divorce with Kim Kardashian.

Jenner wore a seafoam light green sports bra that exposed her toned stomach, although it covered a large part of her midsection with a slightly darker sweater that draped over her shoulders.

Later, she took off her sweater and put her impressive abs in full display.

The reality TV personality paired her top with a matching set of athletic leggings that clung tightly to her sculpted thighs and legs.

The influencer beautiful brown hair fell under her sweater as she dated her pals.

She kept a tote bag with a graphic for her brand 818 Tequila with her to store her belongings on the group date and wore a beige face cover.

Jenner notably wore a pair of Yeezy Slides in bone white during her trip to the Pilates studio.

The shoes were first released to the public in December 2019 and quickly gained popularity for their unconventional style and comfortable feel.

The slides are the result of an ongoing collaboration between Adidas and Jenner’s brother-in-law, Kanye West, who started working with the brand in 2013.

Rapper Stronger previously released shoes and clothing through brands such as Nike and Bape.

The 43-year-old artist has worked closely with his brand management over the past few months despite a lengthy divorce process from Jenner’s sister Kim Kardashian.

Earlier this month, the reality TV powerhouse announced that she and Jenner will be collaborating on a new fragrance that was recently released by her brand KKW Fragrance.

Over the past few weeks, the sisters have actively promoted the new post by posting various sets of horseback riding-themed photos to their Instagram accounts, as well as photos of the posts themselves.

In one of her most recent posts, Jenner explained how she played an active role in creating the scent for the perfume, writing that she “ collected 3 of my all-time favorite scents that I have. never felt! ”

She also noted that the scent was ‘inspired by my love of the outdoors and horseback riding’ and encouraged her followers to purchase the scent if they wanted to ‘smell like a fairy princess of nature’ .

