Entertainment
Ok Computer actor Vijay Varma wants to continue to surprise himself as an actor
Actor Vijay Varma says he’s lucky to be at a point in his professional life where he has the opportunity to choose from different offers. With his critically acclaimed performances in films and shows such as “Pink”, “Gully Boy”, “Mirzapur” and “A Suitable Boy”, Varma has become one of the industry’s go-to players for filmmakers. for unconventional parts. . The actor prefers to go “with the flow” thanks to the momentum that his career took after “Gully Boy” and “Mirzapur”.
“I want to keep putting myself in awkward places and chasing new performances. I want to have a lasting and impactful presence as a screen artist and continue to surprise myself,” he told PTI in an interview.
While the option to choose is a boon for him, it doesn’t always make things easier for the actor. “I feel blessed to finally be in a place where I have a choice. But it’s not easy because sometimes when you have two or three decent options, then it gets a little hard to choose.
“Also, sometimes personal equations come into play and people may not like my choices. So it comes with the luggage, but I’m happy to carry it for as long as I can do what I want,” said Varma.
The actor, a native of Hyderabad and a graduate of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), began his journey with the 2012 film “Chittagong”, which he followed with films such as “Rangrezz” and “Gang of Ghosts”. . He was first noticed when he starred in Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu-star “Pink”, but his big moment came in 2019 when he played the role of Moeen in the acclaimed Zoya Akhtar film. review “Gully Boy”.
When asked if he had a plan for his professional life, Varma said, “A plan is in place. But I also saw all of those plans fall apart early in my career. So, the plan is not to stick to the plan. “
“Also when you have certain things in your cat, then you want something else.” I was at a different stage in life a few years ago.
Varma is currently featured in Anand Gandhi’s sci-fi comedy series “OK Computer”, which airs on Disney + Hotstar VIP. Created and directed by Pooja Shetty and Neil Pagedar, the show imagines a near future where, for the first time, Homo-Sapiens meet Robo-Sapiens. It places viewers in the middle of a crime scene when a murder is committed by a self-driving car with Varma playing the role of cyber cell agent Saajan Kundu, who tries to solve the complex case.
The 36-year-old actor said he was drawn to the show’s new concept. “It was my first time reading something that had elements of sci-fi, satire, comedy and mock-documentary all rolled into one in an Indian setting and setting. So it was a very tempting scenario for me and I just grabbed this. “
Another reason that made “Ok Computer” special to him was that it was Varma’s first project as the main hero. “The feeling that I can direct a show or a movie has been in me for a while. And then, it’s also the public who gave me the confidence to move forward and seize this opportunity. I’ve been doing this for a few years, they wanted to see me with more ability.
“Plus, it was Anand’s belief that I could do that. It was a genre and a performance, which is out of my comfort zone. So I’m so glad I took this chance.”
With his performance as Saajan Kundu, Varma said he tried to shatter the stereotype of “brooding and lonely” investigators shown in movies and shows.
“We have a lot of stereotypes to investigate onscreen cops. He’s always a brooding, lonely man who doesn’t talk too much. We took all of those stereotypes and made fun of them because it’s a comedy .
“Buster Keaton was a key reference for me because he was so outspoken and melancholy with him. There is also a certain kind of innocence and disruption in his performances.”
“Ok Computer” also features Radhika Apte, Rasika Dugal, Kani Kusruti and Jackie Shroff.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]