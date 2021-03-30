Image source: TWITTER / VIJAYVARMA Ok Computer actor Vijay Varma wants to continue to surprise himself as an actor

Actor Vijay Varma says he’s lucky to be at a point in his professional life where he has the opportunity to choose from different offers. With his critically acclaimed performances in films and shows such as “Pink”, “Gully Boy”, “Mirzapur” and “A Suitable Boy”, Varma has become one of the industry’s go-to players for filmmakers. for unconventional parts. . The actor prefers to go “with the flow” thanks to the momentum that his career took after “Gully Boy” and “Mirzapur”.

“I want to keep putting myself in awkward places and chasing new performances. I want to have a lasting and impactful presence as a screen artist and continue to surprise myself,” he told PTI in an interview.

While the option to choose is a boon for him, it doesn’t always make things easier for the actor. “I feel blessed to finally be in a place where I have a choice. But it’s not easy because sometimes when you have two or three decent options, then it gets a little hard to choose.

“Also, sometimes personal equations come into play and people may not like my choices. So it comes with the luggage, but I’m happy to carry it for as long as I can do what I want,” said Varma.

The actor, a native of Hyderabad and a graduate of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), began his journey with the 2012 film “Chittagong”, which he followed with films such as “Rangrezz” and “Gang of Ghosts”. . He was first noticed when he starred in Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu-star “Pink”, but his big moment came in 2019 when he played the role of Moeen in the acclaimed Zoya Akhtar film. review “Gully Boy”.

When asked if he had a plan for his professional life, Varma said, “A plan is in place. But I also saw all of those plans fall apart early in my career. So, the plan is not to stick to the plan. “

“Also when you have certain things in your cat, then you want something else.” I was at a different stage in life a few years ago.

Varma is currently featured in Anand Gandhi’s sci-fi comedy series “OK Computer”, which airs on Disney + Hotstar VIP. Created and directed by Pooja Shetty and Neil Pagedar, the show imagines a near future where, for the first time, Homo-Sapiens meet Robo-Sapiens. It places viewers in the middle of a crime scene when a murder is committed by a self-driving car with Varma playing the role of cyber cell agent Saajan Kundu, who tries to solve the complex case.

The 36-year-old actor said he was drawn to the show’s new concept. “It was my first time reading something that had elements of sci-fi, satire, comedy and mock-documentary all rolled into one in an Indian setting and setting. So it was a very tempting scenario for me and I just grabbed this. “

Another reason that made “Ok Computer” special to him was that it was Varma’s first project as the main hero. “The feeling that I can direct a show or a movie has been in me for a while. And then, it’s also the public who gave me the confidence to move forward and seize this opportunity. I’ve been doing this for a few years, they wanted to see me with more ability.

“Plus, it was Anand’s belief that I could do that. It was a genre and a performance, which is out of my comfort zone. So I’m so glad I took this chance.”

With his performance as Saajan Kundu, Varma said he tried to shatter the stereotype of “brooding and lonely” investigators shown in movies and shows.

“We have a lot of stereotypes to investigate onscreen cops. He’s always a brooding, lonely man who doesn’t talk too much. We took all of those stereotypes and made fun of them because it’s a comedy .

“Buster Keaton was a key reference for me because he was so outspoken and melancholy with him. There is also a certain kind of innocence and disruption in his performances.”

“Ok Computer” also features Radhika Apte, Rasika Dugal, Kani Kusruti and Jackie Shroff.