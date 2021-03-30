Olivia Jade says she was ashamed of the Lori Loughlin scandal





Olivia jade Lori Loughlin’s daughter said in a recent TikTok Video that she was publicly ashamed because of the scanda university admissionsl. Why is Olivia Jade ashamed? Olivia jade said she had been ashamed in public due to the college admissions controversy, especially after the recent Netflix documentary Operation Varsity Blues, which shared details of the scandal. The documentary briefly mentions Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, who were accused of paying a bribe of $ 500,000 so that Olivia Jade and her sister, Isabella Rose Giannulli, could be recruits for the University of California crew team from South.

Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli pleaded not guilty at the start of the scandal before returning his plea. Loughlin served jail time for his involvement last fall. Mossimo Giannulli is due out in April. What did Olivia Jade say about her TikTok Video? Olivia jade said she spoke to an inspiring woman about the public disgrace and received good advice, according to BuzzFeed News. We were talking about being in the audience and being ashamed publicly, and I was like, well my situation doesn’t even compare. I’m not even going to start comparing it to yours, Olivia said.

And she looked at me, and she said, Olivia, it doesn’t matter if I drown in 60 feet of water and you drown in 30. Were both still drowning.

And I love, think about this quote everyday, Olivia jade said. Because I think it’s so true, and it’s such a bigger message to our world right now.

I think everyone was very quick to judge, Olivia said in the video. I think everyone was very quick to put people down. And I just want people to remember, for example, if your feelings hurt you, or if they are valid for you, they are valid. Did Olivia Jade apologize for the scandal? Olivia Jade opened up about the scandal in an episode of Discussion on the red table with hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Norris, as I wrote for Deseret News. Olivia Jade said at the time that she learned a lot from the college scandal. She said she didn’t want to follow in her parents’ footsteps. I want to move on. And I totally, totally understand if people don’t want to come on board with me, she said.







