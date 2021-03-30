GGPoker Partners With Legendary Deadmau5 For Record $ 150 Million GG Spring Festival | Business





DUBLIN – (BUSINESS WIRE) – March 29, 2021 – GGPoker today reveals that he will team up with world-renowned electronic music producer deadmau5 for the upcoming GG Spring Festival tournament series. The Canadian superstar will kick off the festival with a bang with an opening night on April 3, which will feature an exclusive music ensemble broadcast on GGPoker.TV and a $ 100,000 Houseparty Freeroll. GGPoker players will also have the opportunity to play with – and knock out – the artist in his own $ 10,000 GG Legends Bounty feat. deadmau5 on April 10. The full GG Spring Festival will guarantee at least $ 150 million in prize money, the highest serial guarantee amount in online poker history. The tournament series runs from April 4 to April 25 and includes over 300 individual events, with defined low, medium and high buy-ins, designed to suit every bankroll. Highlight GG Spring Festival events include: Main Event-H – No Limit Holdem – $ 1,500 buy-in – $ 10 million guaranteed

Super Millions Main Event-H – No Limit Holdem – $ 10,300 buy-in – $ 10 million guaranteed

Headliner-M – No Limit Holdem – $ 400 buy-in – $ 2.5 million guaranteed A total of 39 festival events are backed by a prize pool guarantee of $ 1 million or more. The festival will also include special community-driven events and streaming DJs / artists. It will be the biggest online poker event of all time and will wow a lot of people, said Daniel Negreanu, GGPoker Ambassador. From the launch party hosted by deadmau5 and other festival elements to the huge guarantees of the event, it’s a real game of poker from start to finish, and I can’t wait for it to start! Some of the most exciting action from the GG Spring Festival final table will be shown on GGPoker.TV, with shows scheduled for April 6, April 20 and April 27. New GGPoker players can claim the Poker Rooms Welcome Bonus, earn even more rewards with the Honeymoon Newcomer Promotion, and automatically join the GGPokers Fish Buffet Loyalty Program, with regular cash prizes. For more details on the GG Spring Festival, please visit: https://www.contents.ggnetwork-contents.com/ggsf-2021 About GGPoker: GGPoker is one of the world’s leading online poker rooms, with a global player base. It offers a range of games and innovative features such as patented Rush & Cash poker, All-In or Fold, Flip & Go, Spin & Gold, integrated staking platform, SnapCam video messaging, the ability to squeeze your hole cards, PokerCraft, and Smart HUD, all designed to enhance gaming experiences and make poker more fun than ever. In 2020, GGPoker hosted WSOP tournaments, including the WSOP Online Main Event and the WSOP 2020 Main Event. Learn more about GGPoker at GGPoker.com and on Facebook and Twitter. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210329005749/en/ Paul Burke [email protected] KEYWORD: IRELAND EUROPE INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CASINO / GAMING WOMEN ENTERTAINMENT ONLINE MEN GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT CELEBRITY MUSIC CONSUMER SOURCE: GGPoker Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 03/29/2021 4:26 PM / DISC: 03/29/2021 4:26 PM http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210329005749/en

Copyright Business Wire 2021.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos