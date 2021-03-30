[PICS] Tollywood actor Rana Daggubati’s transformation will leave you stunned





Rana Daggubati’s photos that reveal her transformation | Photo credit: Instagram Rana Daggubati! This name does not need to be introduced in the Indian film industry. This actor has already proven his courage through the fierce role of Bhallaladeva in the Baahubali movie. Her tremendous performance in this movie made everyone aww. Rana entered Tollywood with a solid background. It belongs to the Moghul movie Ramanaidu family. His father Suresh is a popular producer and his uncle Venkatesh is a major actor. So, Rana has an easy entry into the film industry, but he has proven his abilities with his awesome transformation. Rana Daggubati made her Tollywood debut with Shekar Kammula’s Leader in 2010 and over the course of the ten-year career, he faced blockbusters and even flops. Then it will be seen in Aranya, Virata Parvam, and an untitled remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum film which even has Power Star Pawan Kalyan as the main actor. Here we have put together some photos that showcase Rana Daggubati’s incredible transformation from her first film. Leader to the last movie Spider. Looked! Well that is just amazing! Rana is seen watching a movie with her friends in this throwback pic clicked on before entering the movies. He sported a casual black T-shirt and shorts sitting on a sofa. Well this photo is also clicked at the start of his career. Rana looked awesome in her twenties and sported a classy look. He wore a striped shirt and paired it with black pants. This photo is from her first film Leader! It was 2010 and Rana looked young and innocent in glasses. In this film he tried out the role of Cheif Minister and goes for a On Yatra for the sake of his people. This is Rana’s poster Nene Raju Nene Mantri (2017) movie. He tried the role of a politician again in this action thriller and looked awesome in his full white outfit. Rana’s role as a fierce politician drove all of his fans crazy for him and turned the film into a blockbuster. This pic was clicked during the 2018 SIIMA awards. He appeared so slim in this pic and looked suave in the black and white suit. Finally, we end this article by presenting the latest photo of Rana Daggubati. He looked cool in this photo with a full beard and a trendy haircut.







