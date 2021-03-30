Sean Bean opens up about Snowpiercer derailment





Was there an aspect of Donald trump Who affected your portrayal of Wilford? He’s an easy target. [Laughs.] If I’m honest I used to watch Donald Trump. I found it very funny and quite funny. I didn’t trust him. I didn’t like a lot of his policies, or what he believed in. But he spoke like a regular guy, and that got you in. He could also just fire someone very quickly and start laughing about it. I couldn’t help but notice this and apply a little of that attitude to Wilford. Trump liked to use the rhetoric and platitudes that many US presidents use, including Joe Biden: were all in this fight together where loyalty is rewarded. It sounds a little more sinister coming from Wilford, but it’s the same kind of message that it sounds grandiose, but it doesn’t mean anything. Wilford is a good speaker. He loves the sound of his own voice and he loves to dress to address an audience. This is why he succeeded he is attractive, charming and witty. But that only masks the savagery, barbarism and cruelty. But there are other monsters, current and past, that are more apt comparisons for Wilford. I don’t think Bill Gates is a particularly attractive character. He’s definitely a man who likes being in control, and I’m a little wary of those kinds of guys. Jeff Bezos, several others, they had so many billions, but they’re still trying to get more. It’s not even the money. They really want to be influential in the world and get their ideas out there. They want to keep trying to get to the top, whatever the top. It’s Wilford. He just wants to be the best dog and have the ultimate power over life and death. Wilford isn’t exactly anti-science, but he only seems interested in certain types of science. Hes like Dr. Frankenstein, with the ability to create monsters. He’s spent a lot of time researching how to suffer from extreme cold conditions, and this has been shown with Icy Bob (Andre Tricoteux) and now Josie (Katie McGuinness). He’s just experimenting. That’s another aspect of Wilford, meddling in people’s lives, treating them like animals. This is where he spends a lot of his time chasing things that would not be allowed in normal society. Like her bathing ritual, joining people in the tub and convincing them to slit their wrists? It’s like a game. Kevin (Tom Lipinski) is asleep in a trance state because he thinks so much about Wilford. He loves it. And Wilford convinces Kevin: get in the tub, sit in the tub. And I’m going to talk about what you did and how it went wrong Here is a razor blade! [Laughs.] Its kind of its mantra: Here is a way to make it go away. You don’t have to worry. Everything is fine. He also did it with Miss Audrey (Lena Hall). He doesn’t care about people. He cares about Miss Audrey, in that he has a fanciful and romantic view of her, a little twisted and lewd. But other than that, humans are like ants to him.

