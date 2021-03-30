Voice actor Jin Sakai wants to reprise his role





In case you missed it, it was recently announced that the popular video game Ghost of Tsushima by developer Sucker Punch Productions would receive a film adaptation from Chad Stahelski, director of John wick. As it becomes more and more common, however, there is actually an actor behind the capture of the voice and face of the game’s protagonist, Jin Sakai, named Daisuke Tsuji. And he knows the film well. In fact, he’s willing to do – those are his words – “butt nudity” if he were to play his own character in the live-action movie. Now his acceptance of this is not entirely out of left field. While video games are rightfully known for a lot of things, but one of them happens to be the footage where Jin participates in various hot springs around the map. This includes taking his clothes off completely and showing his butt. It’s probably not really the actor’s bare ass in the game, as that would be a wild thing to mocap, so it’s admirable to see that he’s willing to go the extra mile. If I can play Jin in the live-action Ghost, please know that I’m totally okay with doing some butt nudity. https://t.co/WJBPP9gkgb – Daisuke Tsuji (@ dicek2g) March 26, 2021 As for the film itself, Alex Young and Jason Spitz will serve as producers through 87Eleven Entertainment while Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan of PlayStation Productions are also attached. Game developer Sucker Punch Productions is also involved in the film with Peter Kang overseeing the project on behalf of the studio. “We are delighted to partner with Chad and 87Eleven Entertainment, to bring their take on Jin’s story to the big screen,” Qizilbash said in the initial announcement. “We love working with creative partners like Chad, who have a passion for our games, ensuring that we can create rich adaptations that will excite our fans and new audiences.” At this point, no further details about the film adaptation have yet been released as it is only now in work. The video game itself is available for PlayStation 4 and can be played on PlayStation 5. You can check out all of our previous popular video game covers here.







