First Look Inside of a Pair of New Wolfgang Pucks Restaurants in Pendry West Hollywood

Wolfgang Puck is making pizza. The 71-year-old chef, who has become a household name thanks to his airport restaurants, grocery line and upscale establishments, has been making pizza for a very long time. Best known for the creation of smoked salmon pizza at Spago, which was one of the first restaurants in town to have a wood-fired oven, Puck contemplates the signature pizza at his new day hotel cafe Ospero.

He stretches the dough while posing for the camera, as if it were a shoot for a glossy fashion magazine. Puck is still posing, holding a dish for maximum exposure. He and the team at Ospero and the Merois penthouse restaurant are likely to need it as the ongoing pandemic continues to hamper an ideal opening scenario in the huge new Pendry West Hollywood. It’s hard to see even a vestige of this ancient existence of plots as the iconic Sunset Strip House of Blues. The conversation about this property has been so extensive, it took three years to build and is slated to open this week. The 149-room hotel and its accompanying 40 private residence units cement Sunset Strip as the de facto destination for high-flying Los Angeles visitors.

I don’t have COVID because I can smell, Puck exclaims in his Austrian accent, dabbing goat cheese and chopped red onions on the newly invented pizza. He finishes the pie with prosciutto, of which he continues to taste strips of salted Italian ham. I did not make any recipes for the restaurant [yet]. I just know what I like, he said, topping the pie with spicy Calabrian pepper and dried oregano. I like it spicy, he says. Ospero has a modern cafe feel, with a glass-covered counter up front to accommodate anyone entering from the street, with crowded tables and a cocktail bar in the back. More deeply, a variety of benches and finally a balcony overlooking the Los Angeles basin below. Space seems pretty minimal, except for the emerald green leather chairs and nicely trimmed succulents on the tables.

Asked about the opening, Pucks first in nearly ten years since the launch of a restaurant of the same name at the exclusive Bel-Air hotel, the Austrian chef is not too thoughtful. Ever since Puck became the All-Star Chef with Ma Maison and Spago in the ’70s and’ 80s. The ubiquitous chef has not had time to reflect on the impact of his impact on dining in Los Angeles and California since then. almost 50 years.

Its flagship product, Spago, recently launched a newly designed outdoor dining area to counter months of declining sales due to the pandemic. And now, with the whole food and drink situation under his belt at this flashy West Hollywood opening, he’s mostly looking forward to it. His 26-year-old son Byron Lazaroff-Puck, veteran of Can Roca’s Alinea and El Cellar gastronomic establishments, will oversee the Ospero and the Merois. But that doesn’t stop Elder Puck from showing him the ropes, asking the youngest catering professional to hand a cocktail for the photographer.

Ospero’s fare is in line with the Italian with Californian influences that made Puck a household name, such as cacio e pepe, pea sprout burrata, ricotta gnocchi with oxtail stew and dumplings. Austrian cheese with his brown butter grandmothers and hazelnuts. And of course, the wood-fired pizzas from the oven that controls the restaurant downstairs.

Upstairs, however, is a bit of a new crown jewel for the Pucks Empire: Merois (pronounced with some difficulty as mehr-wha). Again, the menu follows Puck’s standard approach to French techniques with Asian influences in a space that could precisely amaze first-time visitors with its expansive view of Los Angeles. On the menu, consider a colorful vegan sushi platter or a crispy fried black sea bass with vegetable fried rice. Squid Noodles with Ginger Garlic Clam Sauce or Kona kampachi with Meyer Lemon Ponzu promise to remind LA diners that Puck feels more than comfy mixing Japanese and Chinese flavors.

But in reality, the dining room is likely to be a see-and-be-seen type of place where food will appeal to a large audience. Puck food hasn’t been groundbreaking or groundbreaking in quite some time, not that it has to be. The chef knows what’s selling and what his legions of fans will enjoy, and with a flashy new opening in his old playground, that’s what the recipe calls for. At this point, after months of anxious closings and reopens, the dining room audience will just be happy to sit down and have a good meal.

Ospero opens April 2 with service from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. (until 11 p.m. on weekends). Merois opens April 2 to hotel guests and members of the private club from lunch to dinner, and possibly to the public.