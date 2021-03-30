Kelsea Ballerini replaces sick Kelly Clarkson

Or Kelly clarkson?

The three-time champion was missing in action on “The voice” Monday as the NBC singing competition moves to the first Battle Round of the season.

“She’s on a beach in Hawaii right now,” John Legend guessed. Nick Jonas speculated that Clarkson was “probably on his talk show,” referring to “The Kelly Clarkson Show”.

It turns out that Clarkson was under the weather.

“Unfortunately, our own Kelly Clarkson was not feeling well this week, and while she did not test positive for Covid, as you can imagine, we have very strict guidelines on our board,” said the host Carson Daly at the top of the episode. “Kelly is staying at home, where she watches the battles from a distance. She will be watching you.”

Kelly is replaced by her number one fan, Kelsea Ballerini, who was previously a consultant and fifth coach for the “Comeback Stage” contestants on “The Voice”.

“I’m such a fan of Kellys. I’m actually in his fan club,” Ballerini said. “I was her advisor a few years on this show, so I feel like I’m a little bit related and I know what she likes. Just pretend I’m Kelly.”

Clarkson also offered Ballerini a few key ground rules: “If I can give you any advice, don’t trust Blake.”

Ballerini went into business seeing her first battle, which turned out to be one of the “toughest battles”. She joked, “Way to throw me out.”

Here’s how it works: Each coach pairs up two singers from their team to duet a song of their choice. The singers then go head-to-head, and only one is dubbed the winner. Each trainer has a save and a steal.

Team Clarkson’s Gean Garcia, 19, and Ryleigh Modig, 18, entered the ring for the first tête-à-tête of the night for a dreamy rendition of Ariana Grande’s ‘pov’.

“If Kelly was there I would tell her, why did you pair these two together,” Shelton said. “Maybe that’s why she’s not here, after all. Maybe she realized what a horrible mistake she made and didn’t want to face that decision.”

Clarkson, however, was still involved in the decision-making process. Ballerini called her, much to the dismay of the other coaches. “I didn’t know you could phone a friend,” Jonas joked, while Shelton yelled that it was “illegal”.

With Clarkson’s blessing, Ballerini declared Modig the winner, but Garcia’s time on the show was not over as Legend and Jonas both pressed their flight buttons. (Each trainer has an opportunity to steal a competitor during the Battle Round.)

And the gloves came off.

“Gean, I made a mistake not to turn the blinds for you,” Legend said. “Nick is a very good coach, but he’s inexperienced. I’m just afraid putting your career in his hands is a mistake.”

Jonas fired back, saying he turned for Garcia and believed in him from the start (unlike Legend.) This led to some hilarious banter jokes between the two coaches.

Jonas: “The only point with Johns is that I am inexperienced. This is only my second season.”

Caption: “I won in my first season, but it’s neither here nor there.”

Jonas: “We can’t all be John Legend.”

Caption: “It’s a fact.”

Garcia joined the Legend team.

“The Voice” returns Monday at 8 EST / PST on NBC.