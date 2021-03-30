Entertainment
Kelsea Ballerini replaces sick Kelly Clarkson
Or Kelly clarkson?
The three-time champion was missing in action on “The voice” Monday as the NBC singing competition moves to the first Battle Round of the season.
“She’s on a beach in Hawaii right now,” John Legend guessed. Nick Jonas speculated that Clarkson was “probably on his talk show,” referring to “The Kelly Clarkson Show”.
It turns out that Clarkson was under the weather.
“Unfortunately, our own Kelly Clarkson was not feeling well this week, and while she did not test positive for Covid, as you can imagine, we have very strict guidelines on our board,” said the host Carson Daly at the top of the episode. “Kelly is staying at home, where she watches the battles from a distance. She will be watching you.”
Last week on ‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton jokes Kelly Clarkson fired Adam Levine after Maroon 5 audition
Kelly is replaced by her number one fan, Kelsea Ballerini, who was previously a consultant and fifth coach for the “Comeback Stage” contestants on “The Voice”.
“I’m such a fan of Kellys. I’m actually in his fan club,” Ballerini said. “I was her advisor a few years on this show, so I feel like I’m a little bit related and I know what she likes. Just pretend I’m Kelly.”
Clarkson also offered Ballerini a few key ground rules: “If I can give you any advice, don’t trust Blake.”
Ballerini went into business seeing her first battle, which turned out to be one of the “toughest battles”. She joked, “Way to throw me out.”
Here’s how it works: Each coach pairs up two singers from their team to duet a song of their choice. The singers then go head-to-head, and only one is dubbed the winner. Each trainer has a save and a steal.
Team Clarkson’s Gean Garcia, 19, and Ryleigh Modig, 18, entered the ring for the first tête-à-tête of the night for a dreamy rendition of Ariana Grande’s ‘pov’.
‘The voice’:Kelly Clarkson video of Gwen Stefani attacking Blake Shelton backfires
“If Kelly was there I would tell her, why did you pair these two together,” Shelton said. “Maybe that’s why she’s not here, after all. Maybe she realized what a horrible mistake she made and didn’t want to face that decision.”
Clarkson, however, was still involved in the decision-making process. Ballerini called her, much to the dismay of the other coaches. “I didn’t know you could phone a friend,” Jonas joked, while Shelton yelled that it was “illegal”.
With Clarkson’s blessing, Ballerini declared Modig the winner, but Garcia’s time on the show was not over as Legend and Jonas both pressed their flight buttons. (Each trainer has an opportunity to steal a competitor during the Battle Round.)
And the gloves came off.
“Gean, I made a mistake not to turn the blinds for you,” Legend said. “Nick is a very good coach, but he’s inexperienced. I’m just afraid putting your career in his hands is a mistake.”
‘The voice’:Kelly Clarkson fires back after Blake Shelton says she doesn’t have time for the show
Jonas fired back, saying he turned for Garcia and believed in him from the start (unlike Legend.) This led to some hilarious banter jokes between the two coaches.
Jonas: “The only point with Johns is that I am inexperienced. This is only my second season.”
Caption: “I won in my first season, but it’s neither here nor there.”
Jonas: “We can’t all be John Legend.”
Caption: “It’s a fact.”
Garcia joined the Legend team.
“The Voice” returns Monday at 8 EST / PST on NBC.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]