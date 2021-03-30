How does it feel to be an actor? Matthew Davis shares some ideas





Have you ever wondered what it was like to be an actor? Matthew Davis shares some ideas If you don’t work in the entertainment industry, the world leaves a lot to the imagination. It’s a career path that isn’t accessible to everyone, so there’s a lot of glamor and mystery attached to what an actor and actress really is. What is it like to work on a film set? How does it feel to play someone you’re not? People want to know. And I don’t blame them. This is why interviews with celebrities who have appeared in movies or on television are so popular that we all want to get a behind-the-scenes look at what it’s like to live this lifestyle. Actors and actresses are often asked what they have learned from being in front of the camera in various roles like Matthew Davis, for example. For fans of The CW’s fantasy drama, The Vampire Diaries, Matthew Davis is already a household name. He is best known for his role as Alaric Saltzman, a human vampire hunter who worked as a history teacher at Mystic Falls High School until the show ended in 2017. Davis has conducted numerous interviews on his passage. on set and has appeared at numerous Comic -Cons, both nationally and internationally. At Oz Comic Con Sydney 2017, Matthew Davis was interviewed about his time with The Vampire Diaries. You can watch the full clip here, but here are two questions for Davis and a recap of his answers: Q: Now that The Vampire Diaries is over, what will you miss most about your work on the show? Matthew Davis has said his friends will be what he misses the most about his work on the show. He loved the fellowship and the spirit of having gone through all trials and tribulations together. “You forge a special bond when you go through this experience,” Davis says. “It’s hard to recreate.” Q: What was the most revolutionary thing you learned while working on the show? Davis’ response was that he learned so much about adaptability on set. The directors change with each episode, as does the timeline, so everything is constantly in motion. “How can you maintain your artistic point of view and your own integrity without adapting to all the other points of view that help shape the show?” Davis said. For series lovers, you know 2017 wasn’t the end of Alaric Saltzman or Matthew Davis. In 2018, Legacy, a spin-off show, was created and Davis continued to work on set. In 2019, they aired their second season, and Davis got the chance to sit down and chat with her costar, Danielle Rose, at San Diego Comic-Con that same year. The full interview is available on Youtube, but you hear Matthew Davis talking about the surreal experience of what it means to play a character as long as he has and go through all generations of episodes. He says it’s only a blessing that he continually pinches himself. To learn more about Matthew Davis, you can follow on his press page. Click on here.

