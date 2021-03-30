After missing for 45 years, Zephina Media Remasters Buster and Billie





Presumed destroyed, the recently rediscovered masters of the 1974 classic cult are fully restored using digital scanning SAINT CLAIR, me., March 29, 2021 / PRNewswire / – In 1974, a romantic drama graced theaters across the country to become an instant cult classic. Posted by Columbia Pictures, Buster and Billie would quickly become a hot topic in film circles around the world for its controversial and violent ending. Following the tragedy of the story, the film itself would be lost and presumed destroyed when the original masters went missing for 45 years. After decades of rumors, speculations and mysteries; not only were the original masters located, but Buster and Billie has been restored and remastered by Zephina Media for re-release on Blu-Ray. With young actors Jan-Michael Vincent (Guy), Joan goodfellow (Billie), Pamela sue martin (Margie), Clifton james (Jake), and Robert englund (White); Buster and Billie’s a scorching script and a tragic ending gave viewers a unique cinematic experience that was revolutionary for the time. Located in a small town of Georgia at the end of the 1940s, Buster and Billie follows the classic ‘boy meets girl’ theme, but with an unprecedented twist. Buster Lanepopular school dude is engaged to his high school girlfriend Margie Hooks. Billie-Jo Truluck, is the underprivileged and promiscuous girl in school who is known to satisfy the favors of Buster’s friends. Frustrated with her fiancé, Buster begins to visit Billie and what started as a physical relationship has turned into a steamy romance. Billie’s new exclusive enraged Buster’s friends because they no longer had access to Billie’s promiscuity. What happened next shocked viewers and critics alike. Not phased by critics, fans of Buster and Billie began to show unwavering support once the film seemed to fade from history. Versions of Bootleg started popping up every now and then, but over the past 45 years nothing has ever come close to the quality of the original film. Often the subject of “what happened to” discussions among moviegoers, the film’s demise has so far become a pop culture mystery. The story continues At the end of 2019, Sony Pictures regained the original Buster and Billie elements in their underground vaults. Eager to restore the image to its glory and more; Zephina Media has started a complete restoration using digital digitization to bring this cult classic back to life for fans around the world. The project, which started in early 2020 and finally came to fruition in 2021, with much better results than expected. Fans can expect to live Buster and Billie to a whole new level, with vivid colors, top-notch quality and controlled sound. “It was a real treasure hunt,” says Seth Doherty, project manager for Zephina Media. “I think Buster And Billie fans will be happy with the results.” The restoration process involves taking a digital photo of each frame of the original negative film and applying software and other techniques to clean up and restore color. “Sony took very good care of the film reels,” Doherty said. “We held our breath because it had been almost 50 years since the reels had been placed in a projector, or in this case, a scanner. But at the end of the day the film was in great shape. and easy to work with. “ To learn more about Buster and Billie or to get a copy on Blu-Ray, please visit: https://www.busterandbillie.com/ About Zephina Media

Zephina Media is a film production company based in Saint Clair, Michigan. Founded in 2019 by Audrey Westrick, Zephina Media seeks to bring the world’s greatest stories to life, and even bring them back to life through filmmaking and restoration. In 2021, Zephina Media took on the task of restoring and remastering the cult classic Buster and Billie to cultivate a one-of-a-kind cinematic experience for movie fans everywhere. Press contact: Seth Doherty,

8104553474,

https://www.busterandbillie.com Cision Show original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-movie-hollywood-forgot-after-missing-for-45-years-zephina-media-remasters-buster-and-billie-301257442.html SOURCE Zephina Media

