Innsbrook After Hours Moves To Meadow Event Park For 2021 With New Name | Local News





By COLLEEN CURRAN Richmond Times-Dispatch

Innsbrook After Hours is moving to Meadow Event Park in Carolina County this year for a larger footprint that will allow social distancing during the pandemic. The new season kicks off in May with Jamey Johnson on May 14, New Faces of Country with Jimmie Allen, Matt Stell and more on May 21, and Chase Rice on May 22. The concert series will now be called the After Hours concerts at Meadow Event Park. Caroline’s Supervisory Board Chairman Reggie Underwood said the county was proud to see the concert series added to the list of attractions at Meadow Event Park, which also hosts the Virginia State Fair. After such a difficult year 2020, we are delighted to partner with After Hours Concert and look forward to the continued growth of the facility, he said. The impact of events organized throughout the year continues to be positive for our county and our business community. The 2021 season will feature at least 30 shows, many of which were postponed from last year after being canceled due to the pandemic. Support local journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{feature_button_text}} These rescheduled shows include Aaron Lewis on June 4, Indigo Girls on June 19, Blues Traveler with JJ Gray & Mofro on June 25, Hanson on June 26, Toby Keith on July 17, Lee Brice on August 6, Get The Led Out on 12 August, Train with Vertical Horizon on August 13, Jon Pardi with Larry Fleet on August 14, Tower of Power on August 18, The Commodores on August 26, Steve Earle and Los Lobos on August 27, Ludacris on September 17 and Lynyrd Skynyrd on the 18th September. All of these shows are on sale now at afterhoursconcertseries.com.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos