The State launches the Excelsior Pass | News, Sports, Jobs





New York State has launched the Excelsior Pass, a mobile phone app that will give residents another way to prove they have been vaccinated or recently tested negative for COVID-19. The launch of the voluntary app, which was developed in collaboration with IBM, was announced by Governor Andrew Cuomo last Friday. The Excelsior Pass is a free mobile application that looks like a digital airline boarding pass. The app has a unique QR code for each person that site staff and event planners can scan with their own free app to confirm whether or not the person has been fully vaccinated before letting them attend an event. . The app was built on IBM’s Digital Health Pass solution, according to the governor’s office. It uses encryption and blockchain technology to ensure that each user’s information is secure and private, and that user’s information is not stored. “New Yorkers have proven they can follow public health guidelines to fight COVID, and the innovative Excelsior Pass is another tool in our new toolkit to fight the virus while enabling more sectors of the economy to securely reopen and protect personal information ” Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a statement. The app is just one form of proof that residents can use. Vaccinated residents receive vaccination cards when they receive their first dose, and this paper card can also be used. A paper version of the Excelsior Pass can also be obtained via epass.ny.gov and printed. By confirming that attendees are vaccinated or have recently tested negative for COVID-19, venues can open up to more people for events. Since March 3, arts, entertainment and sports venues have been allowed to open for indoor events with a maximum capacity of 100 people. With pre-event screening, the allowed indoor capacity can be up to 150 people. Outdoor events are limited to 150 people, but if there is a screening before the event, up to 500 people can attend. Lake Placid Center for the Arts chief executive James Lemons said part of the challenge for his venue going forward was to validate that the public was vaccinated or had tested negative. “We will be using our Excelsior Pass as one of the available tools,” he said. In the future, LPCA customers might see two lines to enter the gate – one for those using the Excelsior Pass app and another for paper proof, according to Lemons. For the LPCA, this will mean having more staff at the events. And there will be events. Lemons said the LPCA plans to announce a list of outdoor events in the summer. “We give ourselves a few months to plan”, he said. New Yorkers can find out how to download the Excelsior Pass by visiting covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/excelsior-pass. Residents over 30 will be able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine starting today, March 30. Every New Yorker over the age of 16 will be eligible from Tuesday, April 6. The Essex County Health Department has a waiting list for vaccine appointments at www.co.essex.ny.us/health/covid-19-vaccine-waiting-list. Franklin County publishes information from its clinic on www.franklincountyny.gov/residents/covid-19_guidance/index.php. Eligible residents can also contact their local pharmacy or arrange an appointment at a public clinic by visiting am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov. Today’s breaking news and more delivered to your inbox







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos